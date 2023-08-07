Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southern Company: A Top-Tier Utility Yielding 4%, Trading 16% Below Its Highs

Aug. 07, 2023 4:50 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Southern Company achieves a major milestone with the launch of Vogtle Unit 3, becoming a leader in America's return to nuclear energy.
  • The completion of Vogtle Unit 4 is progressing well, and the company is exploring opportunities in green hydrogen production.
  • Despite challenges in the past, SO's commitment to reducing emissions and its solid dividend track record make it an attractive option for income-oriented investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

Georgia-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a utility I've always liked as a high-yield play. However, in the past two years, I started to put it on top of my list, as I believe it's one of the best utility companies money

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.66K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
adowns
Today, 5:15 AM
Comments (464)
I think SO is a great utility company but most utility investors are investing for safety and high income. With treasury bills at over 5%, utilities can't compete for investment dollars right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.