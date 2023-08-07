Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Li Auto: Why I Have Doubled My Position Ahead Of Q2

Aug. 07, 2023 4:57 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)
Summary

  • Li Auto continued to outperform rivals in terms of delivery growth in July, with NIO coming in a distant second, despite more than 100% Y/Y delivery growth.
  • Li Auto is set for a very strong earnings release on August 8, 2023, in my opinion. Analysts are bullish, too.
  • I expect Li Auto to submit delivery guidance exceeding 100 thousand EVs for Q3'23.
  • Shares are cheap, considering that Li Auto is by far the fastest-growing Chinese EV start-up.
Li Auto electric car store in China

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Electric vehicle startup Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) presented its delivery accomplishments for the month of July earlier this week and the company crushed the competition in terms of delivery growth again. Li Auto continues to present the deepest value for me

The Asian Investor
20.26K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LI, NIO, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

