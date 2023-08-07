Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aris Water Solutions: Impressive Quarter And Scalability May Push The Stock Price

Aug. 07, 2023 5:28 AM ETAris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
431 Followers

Summary

  • Aris Water Solutions recently reported impressive quarterly earnings, benefiting from a new agreement with a major oil and gas corporation.
  • The company offers water management solutions in the Permian Basin, reducing costs and pollution for energy companies.
  • Expectations include positive free cash flow in 2024 and 2025.

Drone captures a breathtaking sunset over the Permian Basin, showcasing an oil rig drilling and fracking for oil, amidst the vastness of the landscape

grandriver

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) recently delivered impressive quarterly earnings results a few months after the company signed a new agreement with a massive oil and gas corporation. I think that the company will most likely benefit from

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
431 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.