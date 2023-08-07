Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GBTC: Value Investing Meets Bitcoin

Noor Darwish
Summary

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is trading at a 27.5% discount on its underlying assets, providing an opportunity for value investing in the cryptocurrency market.
  • GBTC has 36% upside potential to its underlying BTC value and has historically traded at a premium, offering even more upside potential.
  • BTC has historically moved in 4-year cycles, with 3 years up followed by 1 year down. The most dangerous words in investing are "this time it's different."
  • Bitcoin's price movement suggests that BTC is likely to experience a bull run in 2024 and 2025, supporting the case for investing in GBTC.
  • GBTC is substantially safer than self-custody and centralized exchanges, with no worries about forgetting your seed phrase or exchanges going bust.

GBTC Discount to Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28%

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), which allows investors to hold a share of the Trust's underlying Bitcoin, is now trading at a 27.5% discount to its underlying assets. This means for every $73.5

Noor Darwish
Noor Darwish is Founder and Managing Director at Crescent Capital, a sharia-compliant real estate private equity firm that invests in commercial real estate. Noor has $250M in real estate acquisitions experience at Essential Properties Realty Trust, and holds $2.3M in real estate in his personal portfolio. He was formerly a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he worked on real estate strategy for multi-billion dollar real estate portfolios. He holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University. Noor covers and invests in companies trading at substantial discounts to their net asset value or liquidation value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Flaneur
Today, 6:40 AM
Comments (7)
An owner of GBTC is getting charged 2% per annum to own this instead of Bitcoin. You discount this at a 4% LT discount rate and that alone would warrant a 50% discount to NAV. This arguably underestimates the cost of the fee as presumably the fee will grow in nominal terms if BTC appreciates. If you are worried about custody issues you can buy a Bitcoin futures ETF that will broadly replicate BTC performance with much less of a fee drag.
Xxfactor
Today, 6:14 AM
Comments (7.22K)
Moved to Puerto Rico for the tax breaks thats pretty hardcore
Xxfactor
Today, 6:13 AM
Comments (7.22K)
There is no chance this ever trades at a premium again. Either the discount closes on conversion to an etf or it gets worse. Once it is an etf there is no reason for it to trade at a premium
