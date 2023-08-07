Sundry Photography

In May, I concluded that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has seen a mixed first quarter, a period in which it saw strong underlying sales growth, but margins took a substantial and unexpected beating.

Despite this setback I believed that the long term recovery play remained intact, with prevailing valuations looking compelling enough to stick to a long-term upbeat thesis.

The second quarter was another mixed bag with topline sales being strong and earnings coming in a bit soft, with further pipeline conversion needed to drive growth and diversification.

Boom - Bust - Recovery

Gilead was just a $20 stock a decade ago, as its fortunes changed after it acquired Pharmasset in an $11 billion deal, through which Gilead obtained a cure for HCV, as its success propelled shares to the $100 mark in 2014 and 2015.

Ever since, shares have been trading stagnant in a $60-$90 range, a period which goes on for nearly a decade now, as the blockbuster for HCV came with a problem, being that it was a cure. This was obviously great for patients but not for the business as revenues dropped off rather quickly.

The company used the multibillion windfall to buy back stock and pursue more deals, including a $21 billion deal for Immunomedics (which gave the company the drug Trodelvy) and a $12 billion deal for Kite Pharma (which gave Gilead ownership of Yescarta) as well as other and smaller deals.

After revenues peaked at $33 billion in 2015, accompanied by huge operating earnings of $22 billion, sales fell to $22 billion in 2018. What followed was a recovery to $27 billion in sales in 2021, albeit that this number included $5.5 billion in revenues from Veklury, the Covid-19 drug, which makes that otherwise sales have been trending flattish for years.

With HCV imploding over time to a $2 billion business in 2021, Gilead has largely become a play on HIV, with that franchise being responsible for $16 billion in sales. This was accompanied by HBV/HDV sales, cell therapy sales and other sales. 2022 revenues came in flat at $27 billion, but non-Veklury sales rose by 8% to $23.1 billion, being a real indication of return to underlying growth, as adjusted earnings were reported at $7.65 per share.

For 2023, the company initially guided for $26.0-$26.5 billion in sales, on the back of a $2 billion contribution from Veklury, yet despite the prediction of a 4-6% increase in organic sales, adjusted earnings were seen down to $6.60-$7.00 per share.

2023 - A Recovery

Late in April, Gilead posted a 3.5% fall in first quarter sales to $6.31 billion, with Veklury sales down two-thirds to $573 million, creating a billion shortfall, as non-Veklury sales were up 15% to $5.7 billion. This was driven by growth in the HIV franchise and in oncology, although that adjusted earnings fell by 35% to $1.37 per share, a rather dramatic shortfall if you ask me.

Believing that the investment thesis was intact around $80, amidst organic sales growth, and a non-demanding multiple and a manageable net debt load of $17 billion, I remained upbeat in May, as shares have largely traded in a $75-$80 range ever since.

Second quarter sales rose by more than 5% to $6.6 billion, even as Veklury sales fell by 43% to $256 million, with non-Veklury sales up by 11% to $6.3 billion, driven by a 9% increase in HIV sales to $4.6 billion, but notably a 38% increase in oncology sales to $728 million, driven by Yescarta and Trodelvy. Adjusted earnings fell again, this time down 15% to $1.34 per share.

By now the company has hiked the midpoint of the full year sales guidance by a quarter of a billion to $26.5 billion, entirely due to strength on the core business as Veklury sales are seen down from $2.0 billion to $1.7 billion.

These Veklury sales were arguably very lucrative as the company cut the full year adjusted earnings guidance by $0.15-$0.20 per share to $6.45-$6.80 per share. This came all while net debt was flattish at $17 billion, largely due to large dividend commitment of course, limiting the potential for a quick deleveraging, as well as buybacks and charges which are excluded in non-GAAP earnings.

And Now?

The reality is that the second quarter earnings report is a mixed bag. Non-Veklury sales grew, albeit that a slightly slower pace than the first quarter, but 11% is still decent enough. On the negative side is a slight pullback in the earnings guidance, as the company still has long inroads to make with getting greater diversification in the business, still relying heavily on the HIV business here.

That said, a 12-13 times earnings multiple remains non-demanding, albeit that this has been the case for years, and interest rates have moved up a bit, as shares traded at such non-demanding multiples in the low interest rate regime as well.

For now, greater diversification and pipeline conversion is needed and while some growth has been seen outside of HIV, more growth engines are needed and desired here, to bring breadth to the business. Worrisome has been the fact that the company announced a mixed shelf offering, indicating that a substantial M&A deal might be in the cards.

If this is the case, that is a major red flag in my eyes, as M&A would be so substantial that shares were to be issued, and these shares trade at non-demanding multiples, all while the M&A track record of Gilead (certainly in recent years) has been quite mixed in this area.

For now, I remain upbeat in the long haul, but see no reason to add to this dip, as I am patiently waiting and anticipating a further re-rating over time.