The one-two punch of a major rating agency downgrade (Fitch) and a higher-than-expected Treasury supply schedule drove long-end yields considerably higher over the last week. Ahead of this week’s quarterly refunding auctions, expect a risk-off environment to prevail as investors gauge take-up at a time when global demand headwinds are on the rise.

To be clear, I still think Treasuries’ status as the global collateral of choice, and the dollar’s ‘global reserve’ status is intact. But the steep increase in financing needs, exacerbated by the Biden administration’s unwillingness to address the deficit (despite slowing near-term growth), won’t stop this quarter or next. Nor will the increases to coupon auction sizes (this month’s refunding marked the first since 2020) amid a ‘higher for longer’ rate regime. And with a tightly contested presidential election on the cards next year, there’s a clear catalyst for more debt-fueled spending and higher yields from here. Net, even with nominal yields at the long end now well past the 4% mark, I won’t be buying into the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – Ultra Low-Cost Exposure to the Long-End of the Curve

The US-listed SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the market cap-weighted Bloomberg Long US Treasury Index, a basket of USD-denominated Treasury securities subject to maturity (10 years or more remaining), rating (investment grade), and face value (>$300m outstanding) constraints. The ETF held ~$6.7bn of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.03% expense ratio, making it one of the lowest-cost US Treasury ETF options available. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

S&P

The fund is spread across 83 Treasury holdings, with the largest allocation going to 20 - 30 Year Treasuries at 58.1%, followed by the 15-20 Year at 41.1% and the 10-15 Year at 0.7%. The weightage differs slightly from the benchmark index, which has 61.6% allocated to the 20-30 Year and 36.6% to the 15-20 Year. With the weighted average maturity of the STPL portfolio at 22.9 years, the fund is particularly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations (i.e., duration risk).

S&P

On a YTD basis, the ETF has appreciated by +4.1% in NAV terms (+4.3% in market price terms) and has annualized at a 4.1% pace since its inception in 2007. Yet, the fund’s high duration means it retains significant drawdown risk. Case in point – the Fed’s steep rate hike cycle has driven the one and three-year annualized returns to -6.9% and -12.1%, respectively. The monthly distributions will appeal to income-oriented investors, however, especially with the 30-day yield now up to 4.3%. That said, the current yield curve inversion means SPTL’s yield pales in comparison to Treasury funds allocating to the short end; for instance, the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) offers a higher yield to maturity of ~5% with less duration risk.

S&P

Big Deficits and More Supply vs. a Price-Sensitive Marginal Buyer

One of the more surprising takeaways from this month's Treasury’s refunding announcement was its commitment to rebuilding its cash balance to $750m despite the currently high-interest rates and inverted yield curve. This means bill issuance will need to run at a greater pace than expected in the near term; in turn, the % of net bill and coupon supply as a share of Treasuries outstanding could well run above the 15-20% target range (consistent with the Borrowing Advisory Committee’s guidance). Increased supply without an offsetting increase in demand portends higher yields, and coming on the heels of the Fitch downgrade, it seems unclear if the supply ramp-up can be sufficiently absorbed. At a time when demand headwinds are also increasing for regulatory reasons (e.g., lower demand from the major banks post-Basel endgame) and with foreign demand likely lower at the margin due to geopolitics, the recent spike in Treasury yields seems justified.

There remains a risk of significantly more supply from here – per the August refunding statement, “further gradual increases will likely be necessary in future quarters.” The accompanying presentation also contained higher privately-held net marketable borrowing projections, with the median dealer projection now up to >$2tn for FY24. And with budget projections also indicating wider deficits and higher publicly held debt to GDP levels through the next decade, the cheapening pressure on Treasuries likely isn’t letting up anytime soon.

Treasury

Beware the Long-End of the Treasury Curve

Betting on lower Treasury yields, particularly at the long end, might seem attractive here, given the ‘global reserve’ status of US Treasuries and the dollar remain firmly intact. But I would contend that the rise in yields over the last week, one of the sharpest moves since last year, was for a good reason. The issue here is the Treasury’s ever-increasing funding needs, as shown by the latest increase in auction sizes announced at the August refunding. With current projections also indicating a >$1tn deficit to be funded over the next fiscal year, expect more Treasury supply to come onstream, with the long-tend particularly vulnerable given the inverted yield curve.

Refunding auctions next week will offer some visibility into the market’s appetite for incremental Treasury supply. Given the headwinds from geopolitical tensions, yield competition vs. other developed markets, and balance sheet constraints (e.g., Basel III endgame for major banks), the marginal Treasury buyer is likely a lot more price sensitive than before. Net, I would avoid SPTL here.