Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: I Was Wrong About Its Growth (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 07, 2023 6:21 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.26K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings for Q2, driven by a strong performance in the North American e-Commerce segment.
  • Operating income for Amazon's NA e-Commerce segment improved drastically which is good news for Amazon. NA e-Commerce grew almost as quickly as AWS in Q2'23.
  • Amazon issued a strong outlook for Q3, implying the possibility of a consecutive revenue acceleration.
  • While the firm's operating income picture has improved as well, I see limited upside as AMZN trades at a near-50X P/E ratio.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported much better than expected earnings for its second fiscal quarter than expected on Thursday: Amazon not only saw a re-acceleration of its top line growth in Q2'23, driven by a strong performance in the North American e-Commerce

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.26K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

C
Carlspackler1
Today, 6:56 AM
Comments (1.62K)
You had a sell on Amzn in May. Apologized and now have at best a Hold even after they crushed on margins and earning? I think I’ll be a buyer. Amzn is going to $170
Trex Growth profile picture
Trex Growth
Today, 6:43 AM
Comments (291)
Since when AMZN is a stock to value on P/E basis?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.