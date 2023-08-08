Realty Income Vs. NNN REIT: What's The Best REIT To Buy Today?

Richard Darko/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) are two of the most discussed REITs on Seeking Alpha, and it is pretty simple to understand why that is.

Both REITs have managed to grow their dividend year after year for decades and not even the dotcom crash, the great financial crisis, or the pandemic could stop them.

O has grown its dividend for 29 years in a row:

Realty Income

NNN, which gets a bit less attention, has actually grown its dividend for even longer at 33 years in a row:

NNN REIT

Then on top of that, they have both also massively outperformed the rest of the stock market (VNQ; SPY), generating nearly 15% average annual total returns for decades:

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, these REITs are very popular among individual investors, and I often get asked: What's the best REIT to buy today: O or NNN?

Today, my answer is NNN and there is a simple reason for this:

It offers a better combination of yield, value, and growth at this time.

Its yield is about 10% higher:

Realty Income NNN REIT Dividend Yield 4.8% 5.2% Click to enlarge

Its valuation is also about 15% lower:

Realty Income NNN REIT FFO Multiple 15.5x 13.6x Click to enlarge

And most importantly, it still offers better growth prospects, despite trading at this lower valuation and offering a higher yield.

I think that NNN is likely to grow about 25% faster than O annually over the long run:

Realty Income NNN REIT Annual FFO per share growth 4% 5% Click to enlarge

To understand why, we need to first take a step back and explain how REITs grow and what different factors impact their growth rates.

REITs can really grow in two ways:

Internally

Externally

Internal growth is what REITs can achieve "internally" without raising any additional equity. This includes:

The growth of their rents

The growth in occupancy rates

The retained cash flow that they reinvest

The growth from capital recycling: Selling assets to buy other ones

The leverage that they use

Therefore, some of the important factors here to consider are the rent escalators in leases and the payout ratios of the REITs. NNN is better than O on both fronts: it has higher rent escalators and a lower payout ratio, allowing it to retain more cash flow for growth:

Realty Income NNN REIT Rent escalators 1.5% 1.8% Payout ratio 75% 69% Click to enlarge

So NNN has better internal growth prospects. But what external growth?

External growth is when a REIT grows "externally" by raising additional equity in the public capital markets, expanding its share count, and then reinvesting these proceeds into additional properties, hoping to earn a positive spread.

If their cost of capital is inferior to the cap rate of new acquisitions, then this grows their FFO on a per share even despite the expansion in their share count.

Therefore, the most important factors here to consider are:

Your cost of capital

The cap rates of future acquisitions

The overall size of the REIT

The REIT's ability to close new deals

This one is a bit more difficult to assess because both REITs have pros and cons.

O has a slightly lower cost of capital because its valuation is a bit higher, which reduces the cost of equity, and it has a slightly stronger balance sheet, also reducing the cost of debt, especially since it is able to access debt in Europe as well.

But NNN is getting slightly better cap rates, which compensates for its higher cost of capital. NNN focuses on smaller net lease properties that are occupied by non-credit tenants, and it underwrites its properties mainly based on their property-level profitability. This affords it higher cap rates in most cases.

But the real determinant factor here is the size.

Generally speaking, the smaller you are, the easier it is to grow externally because each new acquisition has a greater impact on your bottom line.

There are only so many properties that you can seek to acquire, and so size can become an issue past a certain point. If you are too big, it becomes hard to keep the ball rolling as you need to find a huge amount of properties to acquire each quarter, and you lose flexibility/agility.

Well, NNN is a far smaller REIT than O:

Realty Income NNN REIT Market cap $41B $8B Click to enlarge

Therefore, I would give a slight edge to NNN for its external growth prospects. Today, it is not a major advantage because the spreads are fairly small for both REITs, but I would expect it to enjoy faster external growth over the next 10 years.

So I expect NNN to enjoy faster internal and external growth prospects over time, and that's despite being offered at a lower valuation and higher yield.

Bottom Line

NNN is cheaper.

NNN offers a higher dividend yield.

And NNN has better growth prospects.

The difference is not significant, but this explains why I slightly prefer NNN's risk-to-reward.

It also explains why it is a far larger holding of our Retirement Portfolio.