Realty Income Vs. NNN REIT: What's The Best REIT To Buy Today?
Summary
- Realty Income and NNN REIT are two undervalued blue-chips.
- But which one is the best to buy today?
- I explain why I prefer NNN in today's market.
- High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Realty Income (NYSE:O) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) are two of the most discussed REITs on Seeking Alpha, and it is pretty simple to understand why that is.
Both REITs have managed to grow their dividend year after year for decades and not even the dotcom crash, the great financial crisis, or the pandemic could stop them.
O has grown its dividend for 29 years in a row:
NNN, which gets a bit less attention, has actually grown its dividend for even longer at 33 years in a row:
Then on top of that, they have both also massively outperformed the rest of the stock market (VNQ; SPY), generating nearly 15% average annual total returns for decades:
Not surprisingly, these REITs are very popular among individual investors, and I often get asked: What's the best REIT to buy today: O or NNN?
Today, my answer is NNN and there is a simple reason for this:
It offers a better combination of yield, value, and growth at this time.
Its yield is about 10% higher:
|Realty Income
|NNN REIT
|Dividend Yield
|4.8%
|5.2%
Its valuation is also about 15% lower:
|Realty Income
|NNN REIT
|FFO Multiple
|15.5x
|13.6x
And most importantly, it still offers better growth prospects, despite trading at this lower valuation and offering a higher yield.
I think that NNN is likely to grow about 25% faster than O annually over the long run:
|Realty Income
|NNN REIT
|Annual FFO per share growth
|4%
|5%
To understand why, we need to first take a step back and explain how REITs grow and what different factors impact their growth rates.
REITs can really grow in two ways:
- Internally
- Externally
Internal growth is what REITs can achieve "internally" without raising any additional equity. This includes:
- The growth of their rents
- The growth in occupancy rates
- The retained cash flow that they reinvest
- The growth from capital recycling: Selling assets to buy other ones
- The leverage that they use
Therefore, some of the important factors here to consider are the rent escalators in leases and the payout ratios of the REITs. NNN is better than O on both fronts: it has higher rent escalators and a lower payout ratio, allowing it to retain more cash flow for growth:
|Realty Income
|NNN REIT
|Rent escalators
|1.5%
|1.8%
|Payout ratio
|75%
|69%
So NNN has better internal growth prospects. But what external growth?
External growth is when a REIT grows "externally" by raising additional equity in the public capital markets, expanding its share count, and then reinvesting these proceeds into additional properties, hoping to earn a positive spread.
If their cost of capital is inferior to the cap rate of new acquisitions, then this grows their FFO on a per share even despite the expansion in their share count.
Therefore, the most important factors here to consider are:
- Your cost of capital
- The cap rates of future acquisitions
- The overall size of the REIT
- The REIT's ability to close new deals
This one is a bit more difficult to assess because both REITs have pros and cons.
O has a slightly lower cost of capital because its valuation is a bit higher, which reduces the cost of equity, and it has a slightly stronger balance sheet, also reducing the cost of debt, especially since it is able to access debt in Europe as well.
But NNN is getting slightly better cap rates, which compensates for its higher cost of capital. NNN focuses on smaller net lease properties that are occupied by non-credit tenants, and it underwrites its properties mainly based on their property-level profitability. This affords it higher cap rates in most cases.
But the real determinant factor here is the size.
Generally speaking, the smaller you are, the easier it is to grow externally because each new acquisition has a greater impact on your bottom line.
There are only so many properties that you can seek to acquire, and so size can become an issue past a certain point. If you are too big, it becomes hard to keep the ball rolling as you need to find a huge amount of properties to acquire each quarter, and you lose flexibility/agility.
Well, NNN is a far smaller REIT than O:
|Realty Income
|NNN REIT
|Market cap
|$41B
|$8B
Therefore, I would give a slight edge to NNN for its external growth prospects. Today, it is not a major advantage because the spreads are fairly small for both REITs, but I would expect it to enjoy faster external growth over the next 10 years.
So I expect NNN to enjoy faster internal and external growth prospects over time, and that's despite being offered at a lower valuation and higher yield.
Bottom Line
- NNN is cheaper.
- NNN offers a higher dividend yield.
- And NNN has better growth prospects.
The difference is not significant, but this explains why I slightly prefer NNN's risk-to-reward.
It also explains why it is a far larger holding of our Retirement Portfolio.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial
We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:
You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CORE PORTFOLIO + RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO + INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)