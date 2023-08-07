Kimberly White

Introduction

Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) boosted its 2023 revenue forecast from $12 to $15M, and again to $20M. The quarterly results were typical to Innoviz with a $1.5M revenue and a negative three-digit gross margin.

The second quarter narrative's main focus was projecting a future partnership with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). This vision is based on a B-Sample phase of a second-generation LiDAR development program, using the current InnovizTwo sensor as a base with a novel hardware component named InnovizCore and a broader software development, including Minimum Risk Maneuver System. Innoviz sees the new hardware enabling more software solutions, managing power requirements, and providing a point of integration for other safety systems like cameras and radar.

InnovizCore Description (Innoviz Technologies Inc.)

On the revenue generation front, five years after BMW's commitment to the LiDAR technology, a sensor built by Magna (MGA) from components provided by Innoviz will be assembled into the 7-Series model. It is set for production by year-end or possibly in early 2024. Notably, the InnovizOne sensor, as Innoviz indicated, remains a viable option for other models.

The forthcoming B-sample entails the integration of an additional hardware module tailored to BMW's objectives. Yet the entire exercise does not guarantee that BMW will ultimately pick Innoviz as a supplier. The B-sample phase will enable the decision to come in late 2023 or early 2024. Noting so many requirements on Innoviz for the next deal and a sluggish rollout of the first one, it isn't easy to see how BMW is interested in expanding the original program to new models.

The other agreement for the InnovizTwo sensor is a collaboration with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), announced about a year ago. Based on the publication of a meeting conducted in July this year with Gero Kempf, Executive Vice President of Audi Engineering, suggests the Audi brand has been selected to develop the relationship. Unfortunately, no updates were provided on the subject during this quarter. There were no updates on the win with the Asian OEM or Innoviz360, a concept sensor belonging to a spinning category.

Concerns

In my opinion, Innoviz might be taking on too many development projects, which could lead to delays in achieving results. Additionally, there is uncertainty regarding their ability to succeed with limited resources. With the addition of new functionalities to the software stack and the development of new hardware in InnovizCore, it seems like the company is stuck in a cycle of increased spending without seeing any revenue. The news release about InnovizCore seems to be promoting the company and its opportunities, but it comes across as a marketing pitch:

With the growing functionality of our software suite, Innoviz is developing a new compute module called InnovizCore. The product is designed to be a dedicated AI compute module capable of hosting larger workloads. The increased compute power strengthens our newer software offerings and will serve as a base for future growth. Having a dedicated AI compute module with a direct connection to a vehicle's operating system will provide Innoviz with a platform to potentially do much more on the software side, including integrating data from other sensors, such as the radar or camera, and integrating over-the-air (OTA) updates."

Second Gen Development for BMW (Innoviz Technologies Inc.)

The strategic integration of AI represents a clever maneuver, particularly in light of the market's emphasis on AI applications. However, my questions are: What is the projected timeline for its development? And, with a discerning eye on operational timelines, when can seamless integration within an OEM program be anticipated? Will the available financial resources suffice to fulfill the commitments made?

The most important question is how secure is success in yet another territory for a company without experience with mass-produced hardware to date?

Innoviz spent $93M in R&D in 2021, $95M in 2022, and an additional $50M thus far in 2023-without producing the opportunity to offset it with revenue. Most LiDAR companies participating in RFQs and RFIs are not different. If the development wheel spins more and more for them, the cash, a sole source of progress, will eventually run out. Cepton (CPTN), MicroVision (MVIS), and AEye (LIDR) have a limited supply of it, and one can see that first-generation wins produced a little return to date for the majority. Innoviz's solution to the cash shortage is asking its customers for cash pre-payments on their NREs, ahead of the original timelines.

OPEX H1 2023 (Author from the company sources)

Against the backdrop of extensive timelines and the yet-to-materialize backlog of orders, it becomes evident that Innoviz is entangled in an ongoing design cycle. However, the elusive commitment from OEMs for its offerings remains a concern. Further, despite the existing five-year engagement with BMW, the extremeness of BMW's request to wait and only see if they will commit stands as a caution, emphasizing the recurring lesson that consumer auto ADAS deals remain speculative until the tangible revenue commences.

The recent software issue, causing a postponement in EX90 production until mid-2024, serves as additional evidence. Featuring the roof-mounted Iris sensor from Luminar (LAZR), the car's manufacturer, Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), is rewriting the code just now, despite two years of efforts between Luminar and Zenseact-an autonomous software subsidiary of Volvo to amalgamate Luminar's Sentinel perception software with Volvo's proprietary programs delivering safety.

These circumstances raise legitimate concerns for Innoviz, especially considering the advanced stage of development and revenue progression by Luminar. It is evident that Innoviz's adoption of new software and hardware brings a significant risk even before BMW signs up with the company and if it does, after.

Innoviz will be out of cash by 2024 Q3 at the current rate. Limited revenue from the current BMW deal and uncertainty about what happens with NRE negotiations imply the likelihood of equity sale in the future. InnovizTwo sensor being now tailored into another B-sample confirms that LiDAR is still a customized, expensive luxury. Despite assurances and goal setting, the concept of mass-produced cheap solutions is not here yet. A new B-sample, new hardware, and additional functionalities beyond marketing attraction are new complexities needing testing and mass production readiness. Innoviz is nowhere near those milestones and has only $130M.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities H1 2023 (Author, company's data)

While I maintain my belief that LiDAR sensors will continue evolving, the emergence of InnovizCore raises an intriguing point/question: Does it potentially signify a necessity to transcend the sensor's limitations due to the technology employed? Adding a box to the solution increases the form factor and OEM costs and introduces another integration point.

"The best part is no part, and the fewer parts, the better," said Elon Musk, a well-known critic of LiDAR. Musk's perspective may have evolved since his cars have been seen with LiDAR. Still, the underlying point of the statement resonates with the trajectory of LiDAR sensor advancement thus far-a course characterized by progress toward a small form factor, increased capabilities, and seamless integration within a vehicle. With the size of InnovizTwo compared to InnovizOne and now the addition of InnovizCore, Innoviz appears to be going in the opposite direction.

Conclusion

While the title suggests Innoviz's ambitious drive, what may appear as a groundbreaking innovation, the company's approach has stretched its strategy of spotlighting brand names and technology buzzwords to the limit. It now ventured into announcements of deals, even though no business has been secured. Delivering nothing of the scale to date and seemingly stuck in a recurring cycle of development, the experience of the past does little to ignite confidence for the change in the future.

I am baffled by how Innoviz commands a valuation exceeding half a billion dollars under these circumstances. Still, my view isn't one of forecasting failure for Innoviz; I hope the company can succeed, but it will take a lot more time and money than it has while it faces the competition. Adopting a pragmatic perspective and staying on the sidelines is the most prudent approach I recommend for anyone attracted to Innoviz. I continue to see Innoviz as in the past, at best, as a hold.