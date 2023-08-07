Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innoviz: Betting Growth On LiDAR R&D, Eyeing BMW

Aug. 07, 2023 6:34 AM ETInnoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)
Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Innoviz moves to create a new B-sample in an attempt to win a new commitment from BMW.
  • Five years in the making, BMW's 7-Series will have Innoviz's LiDAR tech, but the revenue seems limited.
  • Concerns arise regarding INVZ's heavy development burden, lack of tangible success, and limited cash reserves, making it a risky investment.

TC Sessions: Mobility - Day 1

Kimberly White

Introduction

Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) boosted its 2023 revenue forecast from $12 to $15M, and again to $20M. The quarterly results were typical to Innoviz with a $1.5M revenue and a negative three-digit gross margin.

The second quarter narrative's main

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.12K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.