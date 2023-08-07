Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yellow Corporation Files For Chapter 11 But Expects To Repay All Secured Debt

Aug. 07, 2023 6:37 AM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)APO
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16K Followers

Summary

  • After ceasing operations nationwide at the end of last month, ailing trucking giant Yellow Corporation finally filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.
  • Court filing lists total assets of $2.15 billion and total debt of $2.59 billion.
  • Creditors led by existing lender Apollo Capital Management will provide up to $644 million in DIP financing including $501.5 million in rolled-up prepetition claims.
  • The appraised value of the company's assets exceeds the aggregate amount of senior secured debt, but given more than $1 billion in unsecured claims ranking ahead of common equity holders, a recovery for shareholders looks unlikely at this point.
  • While YELL stock is likely to remain highly volatile, I would advise investors to exit existing positions and move on, particularly given the risk of a near-term delisting decision by Nasdaq.

Trucking Giant Yellow Corp. To Buy Rival Roadway

Joe Raedle

Note:

I have covered Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

After ceasing operations nationwide at the end of last month, ailing trucking giant Yellow Corporation or "Yellow" finally

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.