SCHH: Suboptimal Way To Enter REIT Space

Aug. 07, 2023 6:49 AM ETSchwab U.S. REIT ETF™ (SCHH)
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Schwab U.S. REIT ETF is a popular REIT ETF with a focus on low-cost investing in U.S. equity REITs.
  • It has a strong bias towards defensive sectors such as telco tower, industrial, multi-family residential, and data center REITs.
  • SCHH has underperformed the S&P 500 and its comparable ETF, VNQ, due to the elevated exposure to interest rate risk and sector-skew facing challenges.
  • At the same time, SCHH currently yields below the U.S. 10 Year Treasury and trades at multiples that are in line with well-established and richly priced REITs.
  • Given that there are many smaller cap REITs placed in same sectors and with strong balance sheets, but that are trading at way more attractive multiples and higher yields, investing in SCHH does seem attractive.

Suburban Houston Development

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Here in this article I will focus on the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH), which is one of the most popular REIT ETFs carrying over $38 billion in market cap. While the assessment will be

Roberts Berzins, CFA
