I've covered Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) (OTCPK:FUJHF) for about a year or so, and been invested for that amount of time. In that time, the company has outperformed the market slightly, making it what I would consider a successful investment. In this article, I'm going to look at the most recent results of the company and show you why the company remains a play in my portfolio and a potential investment.

Here is my RoR since my first article.

So, the investment is going well. Double-digit growth in less than 10 months. In this article, let's see what more Subaru has going for it in the near term. As we've explored in the past, there's a lot to like about Subaru.

Subaru - We're looking at a potential upside due to good results.

Subaru as an investment has shown good results so far this year. While the business still has some work to do in terms of its fundamentals and specifically gross margins, where it still averages/slightly underperforms peers, almost every other metric is market-beating.

Subaru is one of the lowest-indebted car makers out there. It has a cash/debt of 4.38, it has a debt-to-equity of less than 0.2x, a net debt that comes to less than 0.6x to EBITDA. Even on the comparative basis on typically conservative and leveraged Japanese companies - because they tend to use a lot less debt in their capital stack. This is of course a massive net positive in an environment like the one we're currently in, and going into a higher interest rate environment, which even Japan seems to be heading into, we're expecting these companies to enjoy more upside than their more leveraged counterparts. Despite many of the risks and negatives I mentioned about Subaru in my initial articles, the company is very solid.

Here is the revenue/net journey of this company for the latest set of financial results.

Subaru revenue/net (GuruFocus)

Now, again, for an automotive company, this is a very solid set of fundamentals. COGS of 80% is high, but there are automotive just as high, and a sub-10% SG&A is good, and net income of over 5.31% for this sort of company is actually in the upper 65th+ percentile in this industry. In this peer context, I'm talking about companies including Tesla (TSLA), Toyota, BYD, Mercedes, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Stellantis (STLA), and others. All of these are peers, and Subaru compares favorably on most profitability metrics to most of these.

Despite instability in automotive, the company thanks to very low debt has never really seen unprofitability for any extended period of time and has retained a very high percentage of SE in relation to total assets. The company is also an extremely cash-heavy business, as many Japanese businesses tend to be.

Subaru revenue/net (GuruFocus)

The company reported 1Q24 fiscal results less than 5 days ago. These results were positive in nature. Subaru saw global production of LVP increasing by 18.3%YoY, and this is despite continued constraints and trickiness in overall production due to the ongoing semi-shortage. On a Japan-only basis, Subaru saw an increase of 17.9%.

Global unit sales of LV grew to 20.3% or 263,000 vehicles, and this was led by steady sales of Subaru vehicles in the American market. This also had the net effect of top-line growth of almost 30% in sales revenue.

It was a positive quarter for Subaru, as factors such as mix and volume as well as FX more than offset inflationary raw materials, labor, and SG&A expenses, seeing operating profit rising by almost 130%YoY, and EBIT as high as 200%. For the full fiscal, the company now expects sales of over 4.1T Yen. The company does not hold earnings calls as such - so beyond saying that results were positive, and working with the continued forecasts we have for the company and the sector, there's a limited amount of data to digest here.

What we can say is that the quarterly results are in line with both what we expect going forward, and the already-confirmed historical trend for the company. As a reminder, here is an estimate of how EBITDA is expected to go for the next few years for the company, up to 2028.

Subaru EBITDA Estimate (TIKR:com)

The only problem I have with this is that the estimate is perhaps somewhat positive and underestimates the overall volatility of the market as a whole. Look at the lumpiness of the past years of results, then look at the relative stability of the forecast. This comes from applying mostly percentage or indexed growth metrics or assumptions, while the historical numbers come from the real world. I believe the trend of increasing stability and growing earnings is likely, but we still may continue to see some lumpiness in the company's valuation.

As a whole though, the company's performance was solid in 1Q24 though, and the latest confirmation of a continued, positive trend for the company.

The company also did unveil some changes to the management policy, which has impacted the degree of HEV/BEV and overall electrification of the company's lineup.

Subaru IR (Subaru IR)

Expect more HEV/BEV production, with new production of vehicles not only in Japan but in the USA as well. The next-gen HEV vehicles are slated for a production start in 2025E, with BEV in mid-2025E in Japan, and US production starting just beyond 2026E. This comes to an annual production capacity of Japan and the US together, of 1.2M units. The company has set a plan up until and including 2028, and the targets are as follows.

Subari IR (Subari IR)

Now, Subaru has not been part of my personal preference or a brand I have been looking at for a very long time. While I see that their cars as having definite appeal to the consumer, I believe the company is still significantly underperforming the hybrid/EV market.

Also, I actually have a very recent anecdotal experience here. In my work as a consultant, I routinely work in large procurements for small and mid-sized organizations. In one of the latest procurements, I was tasked with, together with a group of advisors, replacing a 500-vehicle fleet. We had a pick of over 20 brands to choose from, which included VW, BMW, Hyundai, KIA, Subaru, and many others. A few of the advisors wanted to go with the Solterra as the main EV, about 350 models, but I straight told them no.

Why?

Because the Solterra, or Subarus current lineup, is not a good car. It was stopped due to production issues, there are reports from cold climates (and this was in a cold climate) that was so bad in terms of range that the reviewer actually re-did the entire test to be sure (Source, though in Swedish). Specifically, WLTP specified 470 kilometers of range. The actual winter-time range was around 280-320 km, and this was actually at 8 degrees Celsius, far above a northern Swedish winter.

Needless to say, Subaru did not get to sell cars to that organization. The cost-efficient choice for a combination of BEV/EV vehicles fell on Hyundai.

So, Subaru has some things to do and things to improve. That being said, I do believe the company will manage to do that, in time, when production ramps up.

Subaru IR (Subaru IR)

Subaru Valuation - Plenty to like still

Despite my recent negative anecdotal experience with Subaru, I would still view this company as a valid long-term investment, at least at the right price. As of this article, I'm increasing my PT to ¥2,700, which still means that this is a borderline "BUY", but it's starting to get pricey here.

The advantages are clear to me. A quality automotive with less than 10% long-term debt to cap at a P/E of 9x for the native 7270 ticker that I'm invested in.

However, the upside is markedly lower now than it once was. Granted, if we forecast Subaru at 14x, we still get almost 30% annualized on a forward basis, close to triple digits. But this requires substantial normalization and actually realized sales growth, as well as cyclical stock growth during a rising volatile interest rate environment and a potential recession.

Subaru Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I do think the company is worth more than 9x. And even on a 9x basis, your upside is substantial even based only on slight growth. It's because of that that this thesis "holds" even in the face of almost 20% outperformance in less than 10 months.

My thesis in my last article was basically that the valuation the company trades at is good enough to where even company underperformance is likely to result in very positive outcomes, going by the current set of forecasts.

I stand by this on a forward basis as well.

Current analyst targets are positive, and almost fully in line with my own current targets. 15 analysts follow the native Tokyo ticker with a range from ¥2,200 to ¥3,9000, and an overall average of ¥2,830, noting a 6% upside from the current share price. 8 analysts out of 15 have the company at a current "BUY" or equivalent.

This is not the best Japanese investment I have. That honor goes to Canon (OTCPK:CAJPY). Both in RoR and what I expect from the company.

However, Subaru continues to be an undervalued automotive company, confirmed by the latest set of positive quarterly results. The risk is of course that we see some underperformance, and as I see it, the company's lineup is weak in the context of the current market - but this seems likely to change within the next 4 years, at which point maybe the company may even become a possibility for my procurement cases in parts of my work.

For now, here is my overall thesis.

Thesis

Subaru is a USA-exposed automotive company with a small aerospace arm. It has fundamentally appealing products, perhaps suffering a bit from being behind some of its competitors, and having almost no market share in Europe. But overall, great products.

The company has seen years of negative returns, reflecting a drop in earnings. However, this is expected to reverse in 2023 and forward.

I raise my PT for the company. Subaru now has a native ¥2,700 PT, and an upside of at least 5% at today's share price.

Subaru is a "BUY" here, but no longer a cheap one.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills all of my investment criteria here except it being cheap. This still makes it a "BUY".

