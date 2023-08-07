xefstock

It’s a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it’s a depression when you lose your own.”― Harry S. Truman

Ford (NYSE:F) is a stock that appears extremely cheap on the surface by a variety of valuation metrics including P/E. The stock also pays a better than 4.5% dividend yield. However, after some research Ford would appear to be a 'value trap' due to three major concerns.

EV Price War

There is somewhat of a price war going on in the electrical vehicle space. As Ford's CEO concluded on the company's second quarter conference call, the 'EV paradigm has shifted' EV price premiums over internal combustion vehicles falling more than $3,000 in the second quarter at Ford and nearly $5,000 in the first half.

Even as margins cut profits at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the second quarter, the company is on record as saying Tesla would cut prices again if economic conditions worsen. Earlier this year, Tesla cut prices by 11% on its Model 3 and 20% on its more expensive Model Y. This is one of several key concerns I have around Tesla Inc. at the moment.

This nascent price war is one of many reasons the company just moved back its previous guidance for 600,000 electric vehicles produced annually from FY2023 to FY2024. More importantly, Ford raised its projection for FY2023 losses in its EV division to $4.5 billion from $3 billion. This part of the company lost $2.1 billion in FY2022. Ford also just dropped prices on its new F-150 Lightning Truck by nearly $10,000 per vehicle. These issues took away from what was a great second quarter where Ford easily beat top and bottom-line expectations and lifted forward guidance.

UAW Contract Negotiations

Inflation has raised prices by more than 15% on average since the start of 2021. The average American worker has lost more than three percent of their buying power over that time as wages have failed to keep up with inflation. And now it is time to pay the piper as the saying goes, as workers, especially union led ones, are demanding huge wage increases as they negotiate new contract deals.

In March of this year, pilots at Delta Air Lines (DAL) agreed to a new contract that contained raises of 34% over four years, including 18% upfront. Pilots at American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) look like they will get roughly a 40% increase over four years in their new contracts as well.

The UAW just presented its wage demands for a new four-year contract to Ford and the other two big American auto makers. The union is calling for a 46% overall increase, with 20% upfront. In addition, the UAW has given a series of what likely are going to be contentious non-wage demands. These include:

elimination of wage tiers

restoration of cost-of-living allowance increases

defined benefit pension for all workers

reestablishment of retiree medical benefits

the right to strike over plant closures

limits on the use of temporary workers

more paid time off

increased benefits to current retirees

Given Ford management wants flexibility around electric vehicle production and believes its wage costs are already $1 billion annually over rivals, this could be a long-drawn-out process. Strike actions, work stoppages and other actions that impact auto production can't not be ruled out. In addition, regardless of when the new contract ends up being signed, Ford is going to face significant higher wage costs over the life of the contract. This will impact both margins and earnings going forward.

Recession On The Horizon

Auto sales have been robust throughout the industry in 2023. This is thanks largely to the lack of supply in 2021 and 2022 thanks to global supply chain issues. That created a lot of 'pent up demand' that has been a huge tailwind for the auto industry in 2023.

However, the average volume-weighted average rate for auto loans is now 9.17% for new cars and 13.55% for used cars as of July 10th, according to data company Cox Automotive. The average monthly car payment is now over $700. That is likely to crimp demand for new vehicles in the near future. This is especially true as the economy has many major issues and, in my opinion, likely to enter recession sometime in the next few quarters. I have written many times on this subject (I, II, III) over the past few weeks so I will not spend a lot of time rehashing the significant tailwinds the economy is facing. These do include rising debt costs, a looming commercial real estate implosion and an increasingly challenged consumer.

Verdict

Ford made $1.88 a share on nearly $150 billion of sales in FY2022. The current analyst firm consensus is sales will increase in the high single digits this year and profits per share will move up to $2.10 a share. In FY2024, they see revenue growth slowing to four percent and profits falling to $1.87 a share. It should be noted there is a wide variance of earnings forecasts in FY2024 (From $1.25 to $2.40 a share).

This leaves Ford at an apparent cheap just over six times forward earnings with a 4.65% annual dividend yield to boot. However, earnings in FY2024 are projected to be the same as they were in FY2022. Ford as well as General Motors (GM) are notoriously cyclical stocks which is why the shares sell exactly where they did a decade ago.

These are names you want to buy coming out of recession, not going into one historically. If you believe that the economy will skirt recession, Ford might make a decent covered call holding due to largely range bound action of the stock outside of going into or coming out of recessions and its high dividend yield. However, given my belief the country is heading into recession and some other key company-specific challenges I have outlined above, I am passing on any investment recommendation around Ford at this time.