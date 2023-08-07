Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Don't Be Too Short-Sighted

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • The drop in Take Rates and Active Accounts took over the headlines.
  • While everyone focuses on those, earnings per share, total payment volume, and share repurchases are all accelerating.
  • The markets fail to notice the potential of PayPal's Payment Service Provider business.
  • PYPL looks similar to Meta back when it was trading at $90 a share.
  • Poor investor sentiment also pushed PayPal's valuation into deep value territory.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

Introduction

Holding PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock has not been easy for investors.

If you bought the stock in late 2021, you're 80% in the red.

If you bought the stock 5 years ago, you're probably slightly down on your investment.

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.4K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (2.98K)
"I've never seen a company buying back shares this aggressively,"

Perhaps you can take a look at $AZO or $ORLY.
Instead of focusing on the money spent buying back shares, have tou looked at the number of outstanding shares over time?
I think that number has not changed much - perhaps too much share based compensation?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.