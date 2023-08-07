IWN: Positive Small Cap Value Outlook, But Worse Performance Than Peers

onurdongel

With Fed restarting hikes to curb inflation recently, broad indices such as SPY which is dominated by large growth names were down slightly. Many investors are calling this to be the last rate hike as inflation is significantly lower than levels earlier this year, with the economy still doing much better than recessions that many have anticipated. This is good news for small cap value companies in Russell 2000 with great tailwinds such as US economic growth and steadying interest rates. Hence, it is worth diving into the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) which aims to provide such exposure.

With the goal to replicate Russell 2000 which "offers exposure to small cap firms that exhibit value characteristics in the U.S. equity market", IWN has a very diverse sector distribution, led by financial services, industrials, and real estate. Meanwhile, its top 10 holdings are also just less than 5% of the total fund weight with more than 1450 companies included in the portfolio. Such a portfolio may experience 'over-diversification' as the ETF merely tracks a large benchmark without much risk-return optimization.

Author, Yahoo Finance Seeking Alpha

Performance & Peer Analysis

Year-to-date, IWN performed poorly relative to its small cap value peers (IJS, VBR) and large cap value ETF (IWD) - but their returns are in a similar range. It also significantly lagged behind growth ETFs (IWO, SPY), which have returned nearly 15% so far.

Author, Yahoo Finance

Since January 2021, IWN also had a pretty bad performance, trailing all ETFs except for IWO with small cap growth exposure. Its small cap value peers (IJS, VBR), which track the S&P Small-Cap 600 Value index and CRSP US Small Cap Value index respectively, provided much better returns over the period. Hence, IWN may not actually be the best ETF to obtain small cap value exposures as the S&P and CRSP indices seem to always outperform the Russell 2000.

Author, Yahoo Finance

At the same time, VBR and IJS also both have lower expense ratios than IWN, which make them more lucrative options to buy as well.

Seeking Alpha

Risk Analytics

IWN has very similar annualized volatility to its small cap value peers (VBR, IJS) at around 22%, which is higher than the broad market (SPY) and large cap value (IWD), but lower than the small cap growth (IWO) at 25%, The 5Y bollinger chart below also visualizes the price volatility of IWN on a 3-month rolling basis, where it has been trading higher than its +1 sigma above the rolling mean - indicating a potential overbought.

Author, Yahoo Finance Author, Yahoo Finance

Applying the Fama-French 3 Factor Model, 83% of IWN active risk relative to SPY can be attributed to size premium, where IWN favors equities with a smaller market cap relative to SPY holdings. This indicates that the ETF is exactly doing what it should do. Interestingly, about 7% of its active risk can also be attributed to value premium, where IWN favors value stocks with higher book-to-market ratios.

Author, Yahoo Finance

Relative to the broad market (SPY), IWN has underperformed since the start of 2023, as its rolling alpha has always been in the negative territory, despite bouncing back from the trough recently. Meanwhile, the rolling-beta chart demonstrates the sensitivity of IWN over SPY, which has been mostly trading above 1 and reaching 1.5 lately. This indicates that IWN is very sensitive to price movements in the broad market as 1 point move in SPY will lead to 1.5 point move in IWN.

Author, Yahoo Finance Author, Yahoo Finance

Fundamental Deep Dives

With a fund's P/E ratio of 10x, it is significantly lower than SPY at around 23x and even large cap value at 17x. Hence, small cap value stocks may likely be undervalued as the macroeconomic outlook turns more positive.

Looking across the underlying profitability metrics of its top holdings, they are mostly fundamentally sound, with great return on equity and high EBITDA margins. Revenue growth may look slightly weak, but not at concerning levels.

Author, Yahoo Finance

With high borrowing costs, the financial health of a company is critical to ensure a strong liquidity position. While many of IWN's top holdings do not have significant debt burden, several companies such as MUR and ABG have poor quick ratios (0.7x and 0.4x) respectively, signifying potential short-term liquidity issues.

Author, Yahoo Finance

Meanwhile, Wall Street sentiment is overwhelmingly strong across IWN's top holdings, with median price targets ranging between -3.4% for CMC and 46.2% for SSB.

Author, Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

In short, I'm bullish on the small cap value factor as they demonstrate strong fundamentals while being undervalued. However, IWN has worse risk-adjusted returns and a higher expense ratio than its peer ETFs such as VBR and IJS. Hence, VBR or IJS may be better options to get exposed to the small cap value factor over the long run.