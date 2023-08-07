Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Comes Back Bid

Summary

  • The US dollar is recovering today after it was sold following the jobs report before the weekend. It is enjoying a firmer bias against nearly all the G10 currencies.
  • Most EM currencies are softer, with only a few Asian currencies edging higher today, including the South Korean won, Indian rupee, and Taiwanese dollar.
  • Asia-Pacific equities are mixed. The softer yen may have encouraged the bid to Japanese stocks, while Hong Kong and mainland, South Korean and Australian stocks eased.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is giving back the pre-weekend gain of nearly 0.3% amid another disappointing German industrial production report. US futures indices are trading with a firmer bias.
  • While the 10-year JGB yield slipped for the second consecutive session, European and US rates are higher.

Overview

The US dollar is recovering today after it was sold following the jobs report before the weekend. It is enjoying a firmer bias against nearly all the G10 currencies. The dollar bloc is faring best, while the Scandis are

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

