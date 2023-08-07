buzbuzzer

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a REIT mostly focused on high quality retail properties located in affluent markets. Despite an impressive track record, the stock was impacted by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and it is now trading about 25% down from the highs reached during the COVID rebound at the end of 2021.

I believe the drop in stock price is reasonable as the company seems a bit more sensitive to interest rates movements than other REITs: FRT will have to deal with quite a bit of short-term maturities in the next few years and it has about 6x annualized net debt to EBITDA.

I think the company will have no problem refinancing its debt but it will obviously do so at much higher cost; I think overall the dividend yield of 4.22% will grow slower than in the past, and at its current level is not enticing enough for me as I can see better values in the REIT sector.

One of the best track record of the sector

As far as track-record goes, Federal Realty Trust boasts one of the most impressive of the entire industry. The company was established in the ‘60s and has achieved an impressive annual dividend increase for 55 consecutive years. The company has experienced numerous recessions and many different economic environments, and not once had to cut the dividend to make ends meet. On the contrary, during the Great Financial Crisis years it actually convincingly outperformed its direct peers by overall increasing FFO per share while competitors all suffered a deterioration of their earnings.

Long-term performance against peers measured in FFO per share growth (FRT Investor presentation 1Q 2023)

That is a testament of both high quality of assets managed by the company as well as a successful strategy of targeting areas that are densely populated by higher-income households. The following slide exemplifies how FRT serves on average areas that are generally more densely populated by households making a median income of almost $110,000 per year.

FRT has targeted more affluent markets (FRT Investor presentation 1Q 2023)

A very high quality portfolio

FRT has built over the years an impressive portfolio of 102 high quality retail and mixed-use real estate properties (either fully owned or with a majority interest). As of June 30 2023, the company is enjoying 92.8% occupancy rate while 94.3% of the properties are actually currently leased. Management is specialized in prime markets such as New York, Boston, Washington DC, Silicon Valley, Southern California. The portfolio comprises mostly of Retail properties (76%) while also achieving some diversification thanks to the Office (12%) and Residential (12%) segments.

The office segment is the one that attracts more scrutiny from the market because the sentiment on office REITs is generally at all-time lows since the COVID pandemic. Investors fear that many offices will go away because the work-from-home trend seems to have revolutionized the way many people are working. When not going fully remote, a lot of companies are currently operating on a hybrid basis, only requiring employees in the office two or three times per week. The result is that generally there is less need of office space because less employees are going to the office regularly, while some of them will actually never set foot in an office ever again.

One category of offices that is however showing more resilience is Class A offices, those properties that are well amenitized and that are located in top markets. Luckily, that is exactly the segment that FRT targets and as a result the office portfolio seems as healthy as ever: the company has leased about 97% of the properties with a very long weighted average lease term of 8 years. The company is also in process to expand its mixed-use office portfolio with new projects in Washington DC and San Jose, CA for a total of 642,000 square feet of additional space.

FRT Investor presentation 1Q 2023

Some pain will come from debt refinancing

Cost of capital is getting higher due to the interest rate hiking campaign by the Federal Reserve. In the latest quarter, the company saw its quarterly interest expense rise 33.7% compared with the same quarter a year ago, a jump of $10.8 million that was primarily due to both an increase in borrowing rate as well as an increase in total borrowings.

To give a specific example on how costly raising money has become, in April 2023 the company issued $350 million of fixed rate unsecured notes with maturity in 2028 at 5.3% interest rate. Part of the proceeds ($275 million) was used to repay maturing notes that were issued at 2.75% interest rate, almost half the current rate the company is incurring.

In 2024 the company will need to refinance $600 million of liquidity. When asked by an analyst during the latest earnings call how they think they will refinance it and at what cost, management explained that they want to be opportunistic:

With regards to the $600 million that we have coming due in January, look, we're in the market assessing it. It's not particularly opportunistic today. We raised $350 million back in April. I think we feel pretty good about that at 5 3/8% coupon for $350 million. Look, we've got access to the market. I think today, it would be in the upper 5s if we were to access the market today. We don't particularly find that attractive, but we've got time. And so we've got multiple arrows in the quiver there as well in options, and we'll look to be opportunistic. So who knows where we'll be over the next several months, but we'll get it done.

I personally don’t think there is any sign that could indicate FRT will have any issue in actually raising money to refinance debt maturities. The company maintains an investment grade balance sheet (BBB+ / Baa1) and has demonstrated the ability to tap the public market to raise funds. Obviously it will incur higher interest expenses going forward, but that is something that every REIT has to deal with and will generally impact less high-quality companies.

Valuation and key takeaways

Management is expecting FFO per share between $6.38 and $6.58 for the full year, a YoY growth of 3.2% at midpoint. Guidance was even raised after the latest earnings release, despite higher interest expenses and some bankruptcy issues (namely Bed Bath and Beyond) that had to be dealt with. Great sign of confidence by the experienced management team that the company will have no problem to navigate the near term challenges of a potential recession and necessary debt refinancing.

The stock trades today at the same price it did 10 years ago, which is pretty amazing considering that in the same time frame revenue almost doubled and FFO per share grew about 45%. The current valuation of Price to FFO of 16 is slightly below historical average for FRT as the stock in the past 10 years has generally traded comfortably above 20, however cost of capital has risen considerably compared to the past decade and there’s a good chance we will not see again extremely low rates for a good while; as such, it is possible that it will be years before FRT will trade again at exuberant levels.

At the moment in my opinion the stock appears to be somewhat fairly valued. However, considering a dividend yield of 4.22% I think there are better deals at the moment on the market especially in the REIT sector.

Federal Realty is at the moment trading around 23% more expensive (based on P/FFO) compared with the sector median. I think there are REITs out there trading at more compelling valuations, often yielding a bit more than FRT while also having less exposure to short-term debt maturities. I like the company, but I just think there are better deals out there.