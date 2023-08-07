Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Federal Realty: There Are Better Deals Out There

Summary

  • Federal Realty is one of the oldest US REITs and over the decades has built an impressive portfolio of high quality properties mostly in the retail sector.
  • FRT stock is down about 25% since before the interest rate hiking cycle has begun as the company is suffering from much higher interest expenses.
  • At the current price in my opinion the stock is at the most just fairly valued. At 4.2% dividend yield I am not interested in an entry point.

Modern Marketplace Store Exteriors

buzbuzzer

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a REIT mostly focused on high quality retail properties located in affluent markets. Despite an impressive track record, the stock was impacted by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and it is now

Comments (2)

Noah Genda profile picture
Noah Genda
Today, 8:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (124)
" I think there are better deals at the moment on the market especially in the REIT sector."

And those would be? FRT is a safe choice with a decent dividend. It's a solid conservative option for a core holding. Sure, you can find REITs with better growth prospects and/or higher yields, but you also take on some more risk.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 8:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.24K)
If you read through the earnings calls, you can see that the way FRT made ends meet across the pandemic, without decreasing the dividend, was to take on added debt. In their shoes, I would have made the same decision. But they are not done yet with the hangover from that.
Paul
