Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rockwell Medical: Upside Potential Outweighs Competition Risk

Aug. 07, 2023 9:06 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • Rockwell Medical stock has seen a massive year-to-date rally, breaking quarterly revenue records and regaining its competitive advantage.
  • The company has significant international expansion potential and is positioned to benefit from positive secular trends in the healthcare industry.
  • The stock is undervalued and presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with a micro-cap stock.
A stethoscope and red heart on a light blue background

boonstudio

Investment thesis

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock is on fire this year with a massive year-to-date rally. The momentum is strong; the company broke the quarterly revenue record in Q1 and has regained its massive competitive advantage due to the reacquisition of

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
2.04K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RMTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
Cyril R.
Today, 10:42 AM
Premium
Comments (2.18K)
Risks? It was a $200 stock in 2015. Then dropped 99.6% to $0.9 in 2022. It bounced up a little.
The bull case has the next stop at $8 or $9.
The bear case drops through the floor back to sub $1.
Not for the faint of hearted this.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.