Prepare To Buy The Dip

I received pushback last week from some of my readers who perceived me to be less committed to the bullish narrative than I have been over the past year. There couldn’t be anything further from the truth. I was simply emphasizing the fact that markets do not go straight up, and this one was in dire need of a pause to refresh. Sometimes that comes in the form of sideways action for the indices, as the consolidation occurs through time more than price. Then there are pauses to refresh that result in pullbacks of 3-5% for the indices. I last suggested we might see one in early February of this year, as the S&P 500 was approaching 4,200 and reflecting a similarly overbought condition. At that time, I advised investors to “prepare for a pullback to 3,900.” The index bottomed six weeks later closer to 3,800. I don’t think we need to see as large a pullback today. In fact, half of the damage may be behind us in last week’s decline of 2.3%. The rising 50-day moving average at 4,400 is not far below, and we have already largely resolved the overbought condition.

We needed a trigger for the pullback, and Fitch provided it with a downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+. It only took them 12 years to catch up with Standard & Poor’s. That firm downgraded our credit rating to AA+ in August 2011. In my view, Fitch’s move was a meaningless event, but it temporarily drove long-term interest rates higher, which reverberated through financial markets, increasing volatility, and taking a nibble out of this year’s stock market gains.

We may have another trigger this week, which will be equally meaningless, when the Consumer Price Index report for July comes out on Thursday. The consensus expectation is for a 0.2% monthly increase in both the overall index and the core, but the annualized rates are likely to increase modestly from the previous month, due to more difficult comparisons than we saw in June. The overall rate is expected to rise from 3% to 3.3%, while the core upticks from 4.7% to 4.8%. The Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting model sees an even greater increase to 3.4% and 4.9%, respectively. Again, so what!

The economic datapoints do not move in straight lines. They oscillate from month to month, while following a trend. Astute investors focus on underlying trends and look for inflection points, but July’s inflation data will not be one of them. The inflation hawks who continue to refute the current disinflationary trend will try to make this week’s data an inflection point based on the recent rise in oil and gasoline prices, but they will be grasping for straws. Additionally, the Fed and its policies are focused on the core rate, which excludes food and energy. Still, any uptick in the Consumer Price Index could be another trigger for a further pullback in stock prices this week, but I think that will be just another opportunity to buy stocks that have yet to fully participate in this bull market.

Speaking of positive trends, last week’s jobs report was exactly what we wanted to see to keep the soft landing on track. The addition of 187,000 jobs in July, combined with downward revisions for the prior two months, reflects the softening in the labor market that the Fed wants to see.

Wage growth of 4.4% remains healthy, as job growth slows, but the length of the average workweek fell from 34.4 in June to 34.3 in July, which offsets income growth to a degree. The unemployment rate remains near its historic low. The Fed could not ask for a better environment to bring the rate of inflation down to its target without interrupting the expansion.

In another sign that any pause to refresh is likely to be followed by a continuation of the bull market, SentimenTrader pointed out last week that a positive development occurred within last week’s consumer sentiment survey from the Conference Board. The net percentage of consumers who see stock prices increasing versus decreasing has risen to 8%, as seen in the chart below. That comes as no surprise since sentiment tends to improve as the market strengthens. The good news for bulls is that the S&P 500 annualizes a 9.1% after reaching 8%. It does not become a negative until the net percentage rises to 28%. We still have lots of room for improvement.