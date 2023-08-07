ismagilov

by Levi; produced with Avi Gilburt.

Here we are some post five months from our last Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) article to the readership. At that time, shares were trading at $81. They eventually saw a swing high at $133 mid-June. It was also during that time period that we began to turn quite cautious and warned our members to turn protective. Why that stance now? And, what is the likely path forward from here?

The Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

In the last two snapshots provided by Lyn, we saw fundamentals that meshed neatly with the technicals and projected an upward path for AMD. What are the fundamentals telling us now? Here is a recent research note from Lyn:

FastGraphs “AMD has historically had profitability challenges when trying to keep up with its larger competitors, but in recent years it has hit its stride. This has already been well-reflected in the price, and the strong stock performance in 2023 is unlikely to be replicated over the next year, as analysts see a consolidation in earnings this year prior a continued runway of growth in the years ahead.”

The Technicals Trace A Path Forward

Our lead analysts Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten turned cautious over the Summer of this year. Note their respective charts from the middle of June:

by Zac Mannes June 15th, 2023 - StockWaves / MotiveWave by Garrett Patten June 12th, 2023 - StockWaves / MotiveWave

Both were suggesting that an important swing high was nearing. And indeed, price did comply, pulling back some near -20% peak to trough so far.

Now let’s look at the current viewpoint shaped by the structure of price on the charts.

by Zac Mannes - StockWaves / MotiveWave by Garrett Patten - StockWaves / MotiveWave

You can see that both Zac and Garrett are allowing for another swing higher in price. But, how would we know which path is more likely? What’s more, why two paths rather than just one?

First, which path is the more probable at this time? On either chart we can see that the near term is pointing lower. Should price find a low in the possible wave "4," Red on Garrett’s chart and Green on Zac’s, then we would be on the lookout for a micro 5 waves up followed by a corrective 3 wave pullback to suggest a larger rally could unfold thereafter.

So, this current pullback may find a low back in the $100 area, or slightly lower in the $96 zone. It is possible that price could project to another swing high from there and strike as much as the $150 level before a larger pullback. This is something that we will watch closely.

Should price break $85 then it is likely that a much more important high is already in place and the larger pullback anticipated is upon us.

Second, why the alternate path? Avi Gilburt has written extensively about this. Here is an excerpt from a piece that Avi wrote back in the Spring of this year: (you can view the entire article here)

“As I have said many times before, this is no different than if an army general were to draw up his primary battle plans, and, at the same time, also draws up a contingency plan in the event that his initial battle plans do not work in his favor. It is simply the manner in which the general prepares for battle. We prepare for market battle in the same manner. Again, while I will never be able to tell you with certainty how the market will move in the coming weeks, months, and years, I present you with enough information to know where my primary perspective is wrong so that you can adjust in order to take account for the alternative situation. And, until such time that the market proves our primary perspective is wrong, we will continue to follow our primary perspective, which has been guiding us extraordinarily well for many years. By now, I hope you recognize the difference in our analysis approach, other than the accuracy thereof. We strive to view the market, and utilize our mathematically based methodology, in the most objective and intellectually honest fashion as possible, no matter how crazy it may sound. Moreover, it provides us with objective levels for targets and invalidation. So, when we are wrong in the minority of circumstances, we are able to adjust our course rather quickly, rather than fighting the market like many others you may read.”

What is this "mathematically based methodology"?

This Portion Is Brought To You By The Letter "P"

"P" is for Pinball. Our methodology is Elliott Wave Theory, correctly applied, with the overlay of Fibonacci Pinball. But "P"’ is also for profits that can be garnered inside of this structure, once a setup triggers. Will all setups pan out exactly as drawn up? Of course not. There is no perfect analysis system. However, the "P" could also be for protection.

It is the Pinball structure that tells us when to shift our weight, or even to abandon the primary path for the alternate. It is this very methodology that keeps us on the right side of the market more often than not.

In the case of AMD, it was Pinball that was telling us to turn cautious in mid-June of this year. It will also be Pinball that tells us if price may indeed reach for new highs, or if it will instead head much lower in a larger pullback. In any instance, we find it prudent to turn cautious the stock for the time being.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

