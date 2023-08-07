AMD: It's Not Just When To Buy, But When To Sell
Summary
- Our last two articles to the readership had "buy" ratings and led to nice gains. Now we shift to a more protective stance.
- Let’s look at the fundamentals with Lyn Alden to show us the current backdrop.
- Do you have a trading/investing system in place? We share what we use to help garner profits while protecting capital in AMD and other names.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
by Levi; produced with Avi Gilburt.
Here we are some post five months from our last Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) article to the readership. At that time, shares were trading at $81. They eventually saw a swing high at $133 mid-June. It was also during that time period that we began to turn quite cautious and warned our members to turn protective. Why that stance now? And, what is the likely path forward from here?
The Fundamentals With Lyn Alden
In the last two snapshots provided by Lyn, we saw fundamentals that meshed neatly with the technicals and projected an upward path for AMD. What are the fundamentals telling us now? Here is a recent research note from Lyn:
“AMD has historically had profitability challenges when trying to keep up with its larger competitors, but in recent years it has hit its stride. This has already been well-reflected in the price, and the strong stock performance in 2023 is unlikely to be replicated over the next year, as analysts see a consolidation in earnings this year prior a continued runway of growth in the years ahead.”
The Technicals Trace A Path Forward
Our lead analysts Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten turned cautious over the Summer of this year. Note their respective charts from the middle of June:
Both were suggesting that an important swing high was nearing. And indeed, price did comply, pulling back some near -20% peak to trough so far.
Now let’s look at the current viewpoint shaped by the structure of price on the charts.
You can see that both Zac and Garrett are allowing for another swing higher in price. But, how would we know which path is more likely? What’s more, why two paths rather than just one?
First, which path is the more probable at this time? On either chart we can see that the near term is pointing lower. Should price find a low in the possible wave "4," Red on Garrett’s chart and Green on Zac’s, then we would be on the lookout for a micro 5 waves up followed by a corrective 3 wave pullback to suggest a larger rally could unfold thereafter.
So, this current pullback may find a low back in the $100 area, or slightly lower in the $96 zone. It is possible that price could project to another swing high from there and strike as much as the $150 level before a larger pullback. This is something that we will watch closely.
Should price break $85 then it is likely that a much more important high is already in place and the larger pullback anticipated is upon us.
Second, why the alternate path? Avi Gilburt has written extensively about this. Here is an excerpt from a piece that Avi wrote back in the Spring of this year: (you can view the entire article here)
“As I have said many times before, this is no different than if an army general were to draw up his primary battle plans, and, at the same time, also draws up a contingency plan in the event that his initial battle plans do not work in his favor. It is simply the manner in which the general prepares for battle. We prepare for market battle in the same manner.
Again, while I will never be able to tell you with certainty how the market will move in the coming weeks, months, and years, I present you with enough information to know where my primary perspective is wrong so that you can adjust in order to take account for the alternative situation. And, until such time that the market proves our primary perspective is wrong, we will continue to follow our primary perspective, which has been guiding us extraordinarily well for many years.
By now, I hope you recognize the difference in our analysis approach, other than the accuracy thereof. We strive to view the market, and utilize our mathematically based methodology, in the most objective and intellectually honest fashion as possible, no matter how crazy it may sound. Moreover, it provides us with objective levels for targets and invalidation. So, when we are wrong in the minority of circumstances, we are able to adjust our course rather quickly, rather than fighting the market like many others you may read.”
What is this "mathematically based methodology"?
This Portion Is Brought To You By The Letter "P"
"P" is for Pinball. Our methodology is Elliott Wave Theory, correctly applied, with the overlay of Fibonacci Pinball. But "P"’ is also for profits that can be garnered inside of this structure, once a setup triggers. Will all setups pan out exactly as drawn up? Of course not. There is no perfect analysis system. However, the "P" could also be for protection.
It is the Pinball structure that tells us when to shift our weight, or even to abandon the primary path for the alternate. It is this very methodology that keeps us on the right side of the market more often than not.
In the case of AMD, it was Pinball that was telling us to turn cautious in mid-June of this year. It will also be Pinball that tells us if price may indeed reach for new highs, or if it will instead head much lower in a larger pullback. In any instance, we find it prudent to turn cautious the stock for the time being.
There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.
(Housekeeping Matters)
If you would like notifications as to when our new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" us.
STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities!
"Thus far, the best stock-picking service I've seen--and I've been doing this for 35+ years! (Gunfighter)
"Stock Waves has produced more gains in the past month(+) than many sites do in years or decades." (Keto)
"The amount of trades I've been able to take resulting in 100%+ returns is nothing short of amazing. If you do not have Stockwaves, you are only doing yourself a disservice." (dgriff617)
Click here for a FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Over the years, as a service at ElliottWaveTrader.net, Stock Waves has been guiding members with analysis of individual stocks with the expertise of three industry-leading technical analysts.
In January 2020, Stock Waves rolled out a service within Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace. In addition to our team of Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten, and Harry Dunn, we added Lyn Alden Schwartzer as a Stock Waves analyst to provide her fundamental analysis on individual stock opportunities we see in the coming years.
When it comes to fundamental analysis, Lyn's deep dives on individual stocks are second to none. Blending a background in engineering and finance, Lyn digs for value with a dispassionate, scientific approach that has been uncannily accurate in forecasting stock moves and trends.
Meanwhile, Zac, Garrett and Harry have for years applied a winning strategy developed by renowned Elliottician Avi Gilburt. This method of prognosticating movement in markets and stocks based on wave counts has resulted in consistent returns of over 65% in their earnings calls alone!
Having been providing our services to thousands of our members and hundreds of money manager clients at ElliottWaveTrader, we are excited to be able to bring this higher level of analysis of individual stocks to the Seeking Alpha audience as well.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments