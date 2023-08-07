Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: My 13 Point Countdown

Aug. 07, 2023 9:42 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)7 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has significantly outperformed this year, although the last month has jolted the stock a little.
  • All stock-fundamental factors I evaluated have gotten worse since my last review.
  • Market share, as a percentage, will inevitably be under pressure due to expanding market size and competitors.
  • Despite short-term overvaluation concerns, I am staying with the stock as I believe Tesla is batting early in its innings.

In my last review of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) three months ago, I had rated the stock a "Hold" while evaluating the stock on 13 different parameters. Since then, the stock has gained more than 50% compared to

Comments (7)

E=MC5
Today, 10:16 AM
Musk is bonkers. Sell TSLA yesterday.
Djreef1966
Today, 10:10 AM
Good job. Most of these will be continuing headwinds.
alternative investment
Today, 10:04 AM
Musk is becoming the dominant clwon on the internet by the day.
charly333
Today, 9:53 AM
CFO stepped down - another red flag.
dmce
Today, 10:17 AM
@charly333 - Zach Kirkhorn was at Tesla for 13 years, served as CFO for the last 4. Is he required to stay at Tesla until he dies so you don't see his leaving as a "red flag"?
sr1952
Today, 9:49 AM
Anyone who says Tesla's market share is 59% isn't being very truthful. Did the author mean to say 59% of the BEV market in the U.S.? That only ignores all of the other vehicles and all of the other countries. That's sort of like the baseball announcer saying "This guy has hit 0.506 in his last 18 games against left-handed pitchers on Tuesdays.

And now, in other news, Zack Kirkhorn has stepped down as CFO. No news as to whether he is still "Master of Coin". I suppose they may have forgotten that Elon gave him that official corporate title when he thought he was being clever losing other people's money with bitcoin.
dmce
Today, 10:22 AM
@sr1952 - Tesla's share of the overall auto market in the US more than doubled in the past two years from 1.7% to 4%. How is that possible while Tesla share of the "BEV market" has fallen?

Simple answer: Legacy automakers are losing ICE sale faster than they are gaining BEV sales. Tesla continues to grow and is rapidly gaining share of the overall auto market at the expense of legacy automakers. The same thing is happening in Europe and China.
