Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 10:02 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF), TCW:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.44K Followers

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCPK:TOLWF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Fedora - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Matson - Chief Financial Officer

Todd Thue - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Trican Well Service Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora President and Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Services Limited. Please go ahead Mr. Fedora.

Brad Fedora

Good morning everyone. Thank you for attending the Trican second quarter results conference call. To start the call Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer [Technical Difficulty] overview of the quarterly results. I will then provide some comments [Technical Difficulty] the quarter, the operating conditions, and [Technical Difficulty].

I'll try to get through my comments as fast as possible. I know there's lots of [Technical Difficulty] calls. So, we're hoping to wrap this up within 20 minutes or so and then we will then open the call for questions. Several members of our executive team are here today on the call and are available for questions.

And I'd now like to turn the call over to Scott to start things off.

Scott Matson

Thanks Brad. So, before we begin I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements and other information based on current expectations or results for the company. Certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing conclusions or making projections are reflected in the forward-looking information section of our MD&A for Q2 of 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.