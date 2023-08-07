Leon Neal

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) since my previous update in May 2023. While I held a Hold or Neutral/Market Perform rating, RBLX buyers couldn't muster sufficient momentum to lift its recovery further.

As the company prepares to post its second quarter or FQ2 earnings release on August 9 (pre-market), RBLX has also given up the early June surge after Apple (AAPL) released its Vision Pro mixed reality or spatial computing headset.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported over the weekend that developers are still pretty lukewarm over Apple's next-gen headset. They remain concerned over the device's expensive price point, which could limit near-term adoption as it gears up for shipment in early 2024.

Therefore, investors accumulating RBLX since it bottomed out are likely attracted to the platform's appeal as it looks to build out its network effect in reaching 1B users. As explained in my May update, the platform has expanded its reach to older users as it looks to broaden its total addressable market, or TAM, beyond younger users.

The company has also leveraged the AI frenzy, developing tools to help its creators accelerate and enhance their abilities to build better experiences and engagement for Roblox's users. The company stressed that it's focusing on open-source language models given its competitiveness and less expensive approach. However, I gathered from a company conference in June that it's still in the early stages of capitalizing on generative AI.

Therefore, I believe the near-term growth opportunities are expected to emanate from its ability to expand its brand advertising efforts. BTIG updated in a recent report indicating that "recent ad checks indicate improvements in the overall market." As such, it has likely lifted the market's confidence in the "potential for a recovery in brand spend later in the year." The analysts suggested that Roblox is "gaining traction with large agencies," which is constructive to lifting its near-term revenue growth.

Management also stressed in June that the company is "focused on brand experiences." As such, the company highlighted that it expects to improve its ability to "enable faster creation and encourage more brands and agencies to leverage the platform for advertising." Roblox views the partnership approach between the platform and its developers, brands, and ad agencies as critical in "driving advertising growth and creating engaging experiences with high user engagement."

Therefore, I expect management to provide more insights into its advertising opportunities for FY23, given the anticipated upswing in the second half, helping to de-risk its execution.

Notwithstanding Roblox's expanded opportunities, bolstered by AI, its growth metrics have weakened. Seeking Alpha Quant rated RBLX's growth with a "C-" grade. Furthermore, with a "D-" valuation grade, RBLX doesn't seem to be attractively priced against its peers.

Therefore, I find it challenging to see an appealing opportunity for investors to be aggressive here, even though I expect the consolidation in RBLX to remain constructive.

RBLX price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

RBLX has regained its medium-term uptrend bias, suggesting a speculative opportunity is apt if it holds the $33 level. If the consolidation continues, I expect RBLX to gain further, in line with the recovery of consumer spending, as the economy remains resilient.

Roblox's advertising opportunities are nascent and, therefore, aren't likely to feature significantly in its near-term outlook. Despite that, I expect management to spur more optimism in it to help maintain bullish sentiments over Roblox's medium-term growth drivers.

I believe a speculative opportunity is possible in Roblox Corporation stock, but a decisive breakdown below $33 must be respected as a cut-loss zone.

Rating: Speculative Buy (Upgraded from Hold). See the additional disclosure section below for important notes accompanying the Speculative Buy rating presented.

