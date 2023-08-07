Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: History Of Underdelivering And Lack Of Tangible Results Raise Caution

Aug. 07, 2023 11:34 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)4 Comments
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
16 Followers

Summary

  • Plug Power is a pioneer in the green hydrogen economy, but its history of underperformance and lack of financial results should make investors cautious.
  • The hydrogen production market is expected to grow, but Plug Power's green hydrogen remains relatively expensive compared to its peers.
  • Potential growth drivers for Plug Power include strategic partnerships, expansion efforts, and internal hydrogen production, but profitability and cash flow issues remain.

Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

Thesis

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a pioneering force in the emerging green hydrogen economy committed to a sustainable future. Despite ambitious plans in the coming years to produce green hydrogen internally to reduce costs and make their business

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
16 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 12:12 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (43.48K)
"which affects their steam-methane reformation (SMR) based green hydrogen production."

SMR apparently isn't green.
C
CynicalTexanInvestor
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (2.89K)
PLUG will either have financial issues and be forced to sell off some of the company, take in an investor, sell as an ongoing concern, et al - which will all likely impact the stock. However, it isn't going anywhere. They are further along than anybody else.
C
CynicalTexanInvestor
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (2.89K)
Remain optimistic. What is sort of frustrating about PLUG is the timing on when it went public. They were about a full 10 to 15 years too early in this space. The hype has made some people some money or lost it - depending on one's entry point timing. It doesn't make this any easier to sit and wait, but just like with the crash of EV sales lately....this tech will take time.
C
CynicalTexanInvestor
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (2.89K)
Snore.......
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.