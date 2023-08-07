Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 10:42 AM ETRGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.45K Followers

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tommy Oliver - Senior Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs

Paul Nester - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kelsie Davenport - Director of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Mike Gaugler - Janney Montgomery Scott

Tommy Oliver

Good morning. Thank you for joining us as we discuss RGC Resources' 2023 Third Quarter Results. I am Tommy Oliver, Senior Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs for RGC Resources, Inc. I am joined this morning by Paul Nester, President and CEO of RGC Resources; and Kelsie Davenport, our Director of Finance.

Before we get started, I want to review a few administrative items. We have muted all lines and asked that all participants remain muted. The link to today's presentation is available on the Investor and Financial Information page on our Web site at www.rgcresources.com. And lastly, at the conclusion of the presentation and our remarks, we will take questions.

So, let's transition over to slide one. And all note that this presentation contains forecasts and projections. So, slide one is the forward-looking statement disclaimer.

On to slide two, which contains our agenda; during the presentation, we will review our quarterly operational and financial results and discuss the outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2023, with time allotted for questions at the end.

Over to slide three, our main extensions for the year have totaled 3.1 miles, and we have added, which is really reflective of the great construction weather we've experienced in the Roanoke area, and we have added 464 customers through the first nine months of the fiscal year. Our customer counts in the graph on the right-side of the slide represent a steady increase in total customers since 2020. You've got to be mindful that customer counts for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.