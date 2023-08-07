Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), in my opinion, is far better than AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

In my previous T-Mobile article, I was bullish on the company. At the time, I favorably viewed the acquisition synergies T-Mobile had with Sprint along with T-Mobile competitiveness that came from no dividend burden. The companies key competitors, AT&T and Verizon, offers hefty dividends that is weighing on their operations as the industry switches to a costly 5G infrastructure, which was reflected in each respective company's pricing structure and balance sheets. Today, I continue to believe these bullish factors to be relevant, and I am diving deeper into T-Mobile's continual dominance in net post-paid customer acquisition.

The telecommunication industry is slow. Growth seen in the industry is nowhere exciting as the tech industry. Instead, telecommunication investors often hope to achieve steady dividend income with a slight appreciation to offset or beat inflation. Nearly any level of growth is often not even the point of discussion. This is likely the case for T-Mobile's competitors, AT&T and Verizon. These two companies are held back by heavy dividends and are losing customers or struggling to keep up with T-Mobile's customer acquisition rate, and I believe customer retention and acquisition are far more important than the dividends AT&T and Verizon offer as T-Mobile is expecting to grow its bottom-line at a greater rate than AT&T and Verizon's dividend rate. Therefore, I am bullish on T-Mobile.

Trends

The trend is fairly clear. Americans are choosing T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon. This is not a phenomenon that has occurred just this quarter or this year. For the past few quarters, T-Mobile's customer acquisition rates have far surpassed both AT&T and Verizon combined.

In the most recent 2023 Q2, T-Mobile's customer acquisition far surpassed its competitors. The chart above visually depicts each carrier's net postpaid phone additions, which shows that while T-Mobile added 760 thousand phones, AT&T only added 326 thousand and Verizon lost 136 thousand phones or customers. Clearly, in the previous quarter, T-Mobile was favored over its competitors.

As the 2023 YTD chart above shows, T-Mobile's lead against its competitor is not a one-time phenomenon. Throughout the entirety of the year, T-Mobile's net customer growth has more than doubled its closest competitor, AT&T.

Finally, each carrier's net phone or customer additions since the beginning of 2022 further support my thesis. For multiple quarters, T-Mobile has consistently outpaced both its competitors in gaining customers. This data clearly shows that T-Mobile's better customer acquisition rate is not simply a temporary phenomenon but more of a permanent trend.

Overall, I believe it is blatantly clear that T-Mobile's operations are in far better shape than its competitors looking at the customer acquisition numbers.

Why Is T-Mobile Outperforming?

I think the reasoning behind the current trend of T-Mobile's customer acquisition surpassing its competitors is fairly simple. T-Mobile has cheaper products with arguably better service.

T-Mobile, AT&T, CNET

The chart above shows unlimited plus plan pricing for all three carriers. For the sake of argument, I left out perks some of the carriers provide for being with them to just compare the costs of using their services. At first glance, one may say that T-Mobile's pricing advantage is minimal for 3 or 4 lines and non-existent for 1 or 2 lines. However, T-Mobile's prices include taxes and fees, so the consumer will pay exactly the listed price, unlike Verizon and AT&T where the consumer, depending on the region, will pay all the necessary taxes and carrier-imposed fees. So, after including average service fees and taxes of about 18.6%, the pricing plans change as the chart below shows.

T-Mobile, AT&T, CNET

T-Mobile's services become extremely more favorable compared to its competitors' products when taking into account taxes and fees.

Therefore, I believe it is reasonable to argue that T-Mobile will continue to gain customers at a faster rate than AT&T and Verizon for the foreseeable future. Not only is the fact that consumers choose T-Mobile over its competitors prove the carrier's competitive services, but T-Mobile also offers far better prices on its post-paid phone plans.

Effect on Bottom-Line

The faster customer acquisition growth in post-paid phones is reflected in each company's bottom line results. T-Mobile, for the foreseeable future, is expected to grow at a faster pace than its competitors.

As the chart below shows, T-Mobile is expected to grow its eps by 16.44% in 2023, 31.16% in 2024, and 27.32% in 2025. This compares to AT&T and Verizon's eps growth expectations. AT&T is expected to grow its eps at -5.55% in 2023, 2.48% in 2024, and 1.65% in 2025 while Verizon is expecting -8.82% in 2023, -0.52% in 2024, and 1.96% in 2025.

It is clear that T-Mobile's future bottom-line growth rate expectations far outpace its competitors as well. Even when considering AT&T and Verizon's attractive dividend yields, T-Mobile's bottom line growth is far more attractive.

Seeking Alpha

Risk to Thesis

T-Mobile outpaces its competitors in both net post-paid phone user acquisition and expected future eps growth rate; however, the company is also trading at a much premium valuation.

As the chart above shows, T-Mobile's forward price-to-earnings ratio is more than double that of both AT&T and Verizon. As all three companies are competing in the telecommunications industry which tends to see relatively small growth compared to other industries, it is likely that T-Mobile is receiving a valuation premium creating a risk of overvaluation for T-Mobile investors.

Valuation multiples could seem risky for T-Mobile when compared to AT&T and Verizon, but when solely looking at T-Mobile, I believe the metric to be reasonable as T-Mobile deserves a higher valuation as the company is expecting much stronger growth for the foreseeable future. Historically, the company has been trading at a price to earnings ratio of about 10-50 depending on the economic situations. When disregarding pandemic time boom and 2018 market downturn, the company's valuation multiples oscillated near 25. Therefore, with the company's current forward price to earnings ratio of about 17.44, I believe the company to be trading at an attractive valuation.

Overall

T-Mobile is moving in the right direction. During 2023Q2 earnings call, management team touted the company's achievements, which complements T-Mobile's operational prowess compared to AT&T and Verizon. The management team said that the company "delivered [the] highest Q2 postpaid phone net adds in eight years" aided by "the lowest postpaid phone churn in company history." I believe this statement is strong and supports my thesis. The company is outperforming in both customer acquisition and churn. Thus, as mentioned throughout the article, I continue to see T-Mobile dwarfing its competitors in terms of growth for the foreseeable future.

Summary

I think investing in T-Mobile will be far more rewarding than its competitors, AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile's strong customer acquisition rates dwarf its competitors on more competitive pricing plans offering relatively attractive growth and stability for investors as T-Mobile's bottom line is expected to grow at a far greater pace than AT&T and Verizon. Therefore, despite the company having a more premium valuation, I believe T-Mobile is a buy.