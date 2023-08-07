Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

We had rated Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) a Buy in our latest analysis as we believe Lease to Own (LTO) will be a major beneficiary in the current credit tightening cycle as witnessed during the previous 2008 Global Financial Crisis. It reported a stellar Q2 that smashed the analyst expectations and raised their guidance for the year due to continued momentum in demand. We raise our target price to $42 at 12x 2023E earnings and reiterate buy.

Earnings Corner

UPBD reported solid quarter topping analyst expectations by a mile with revenue of $979 mn, down 8% YoY, as a result of decrease in lease portfolio value, in a market which has been down MDD to HDD. Revenues from Rent-a-center (RAC) declined 5% YoY due to lower lease portfolio value, improving from the ~7% decline in first quarter. Acima reported a 6% decline YoY in GMV, improving from the 13% slump in the past quarter, with revenues declining 12% as a result of lower new lease agreements. It reported EBITDA of $131 mn surpassing their own expectations primarily driven by Acima segment. Acima reported a strong 680 bps improvement in EBITDA margins to 16.8% as a result of fewer people choosing for early payout options and improvement in loss rates. Skip/ Stollen losses improved substantially from 11.6% in the year ago period to 8.9% currently as a result of continued proactive approach of the management to curb losses. Better than expected revenue and strong EBITDA margins led them to post an EPS of $1.11 against the consensus expectations of $0.76.

Continued Improvement in Losses and Margins

Balance sheet remains strong with liquidity of $564 mn (including undrawn RCF facility of $487 mn) and net leverage improving to 2.5x from 2.6x in the previous quarter.

It maintained that credit tightening by higher tier lenders as a positive driver for the company's growth and is being demonstrated by the outperformance of Acima segment over RAC. We believe UPBD will likely be a major beneficiary of the trade down benefit over the course of the year. UPBD now expects total company revenue of $3.9-4.0bn ($3.8-4.0bn prior), EBITDA of $440-465mn (prior $395-435mn), EPS of $3.25-3.55 (prior $2.70-3.20), and free cash flow of $230-260mn (prior $200-235mn). It expects GMV will decline low-mid single digits in 2023 with flat GMV in 3Q23 followed by growth in 4Q23 as it laps credit tightening last year. Given the strong momentum, UPBD raised its full year guidance with the company expecting 2023 revenue of $3.9 - 4.0bn (vs $3.8 - 4.0bn previously), EBITDA of $440 - 465mn (vs $395 - 435mn), EPS of $3.25-3.55 (prior $2.70 - 3.20), and free cash flow of $230 - 260mn (prior $200-235mn).

Valuation

UPBD currently trades at a discount to its peers, providing a margin of safety. We continue to believe that continued operational outperformance would likely enable UPBD to play catch up to its peers and re-rate, as we believe UPBD is perfectly positioned to benefit from the credit tightening that would continue to linger over the coming times. Post the recent beat and raise, we reiterate our buy rating and raise our target price to $42 at 12x Fwd P/E (in line with its peers)

Conclusion

UPBD is a leading virtual LTO operator, with its Acima segment having shown a demonstrated track record of improving performance. We continue to believe that increasing penetration of the Acima segment by expanding current and adding new partners in the current recessionary period as credit comes rare. RAC's focus on credit constrained consumers also insulates them better from the virtual lease to own operators. We rate it as buy given the operational outperformance, cash generation ability and valuation comfort.