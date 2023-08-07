Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: It's A Checkmate Situation - The Bear Is Set To Resume

Summary

  • The summer rally in the stock market is fading, and a cyclical bear market is expected to resume.
  • Higher long-term interest rates and lower long-term interest rates are both negative for the stock market from this point on - it's a checkmate situation.
  • The S&P 500 is still up YTD, but a significant valuation contraction is likely if 10Y yields sustainably rise above 4%, or sustainably fall below 4%.

Bear figurine on descending line graph and list of share prices

Adam Gault

The checkmate situation

The summer rally, which some call a new "bull market", is fading and the cyclical bear market is set to resume.

Specifically, further economic strength would likely cause an increase in long-term interest rates, or a bear

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
6.52K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
dynx
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (11.07K)
Agree with every one of your points. Except I’ve finally accepted that this bull will never die. I’m not adding new money purely out of stubbornness.
One consideration however is a third option:
continued spending and free money by the government continues to drive inflation and a “strong” economy. Political pressure and inability to maintain the debt keeps the fed in check and they lag on necessary rate hikes or even…god forbid, cut rates despite the economy in the face of pressure from the interest payments on the debt. Inflations skyrockets and you have a parabolic move upwards in the S&P as in Venezuela style “bull market”.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 12:10 PM
Premium
Comments (1.93K)
I enjoy your articles and eventually you may be right, but the market has advanced A LOT while you’ve been bearish. This is why it’s hard to be too smart in investing, you can often get left behind by the folks who buy and hold the market through thick and thin. Amateurs buying the broad market can beat the pros at this game over the long run.
