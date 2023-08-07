HeliRy

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is a leading shipping company that carries refined oil products. The Danish-headquartered carrier benefited significantly from the favorable demand/supply dynamics in the underlying energy markets in 2022.

The dynamics were further lifted in TORM's favor with the geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruption due to the EU sanctions on Russia's crude flows. Coupled with constructive "oil demand, refinery closures, and increased import needs," we are now facing a reality of "longer trade distances," contributing to higher freight rates for TORM.

As a result, TRMD had a massive year in 2022, outperforming its broad energy peers (XLE) until it topped out earlier this year. The selloff was intense, as buyers collapsed for three months until it found a sustained bottom in June 2023. TRMD re-tested January lows that preceded an early 2023 rally through March before topping out. With TRMD at a critical inflection point, I believe it's justified for dip buyers thinking about adding exposure on whether the game is over for TORM?

The revised consensus estimates are less optimistic than management's outlook for 2023. As a reminder, the company guided to an adjusted EBITDA range of $750M to $1.1B for FY23, resulting in a midpoint outlook of about $925M. However, analysts are less sanguine about the company's projections, as they penciled in an estimated $850M, about 8% below TORM's midpoint guidance.

As such, I assessed the market was likely trying to adjust to lowered expectations of another banner year for TORM after last year's massive surge. Notwithstanding the lowered expectations, it's still a notable improvement from FY22's adjusted EBITDA metric of $743M.

Based on TORM's first-quarter of FQ1 earnings release in May, the company posted an adjusted EBITDA of $199M. Therefore, TORM is expected to ramp up its earnings performance in the second half to meet its guidance, suggesting investors should pay close attention to its TCE volatility.

The recent actions by OPEC+ haven't caused trepidation in TRMD holders. Saudi Arabia extended its 1M barrel per day or BPD cut into September. The Kingdom also reminded investors that the cuts could be "deepened" if necessary, emphasizing Saudi's commitment to defend the "stability and balance" of the energy markets.

Russia's commitment to OPEC+ has also gained credibility recently, as Bloomberg recently reported that its "seaborne crude flows slumped to the lowest since January." Russia has also supported Saudi's efforts, extending its "export curbs but with a slight tapering of 300,000 barrels a day." As such, oil futures (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) which bottomed out in June 2023, have staged a remarkable rally since then as market operators anticipated more constructive dynamics. In addition, oil futures are also on the way to attempt a critical re-test of their previous April highs, which could lead to further upside if successful.

Notably, the previous time that OPEC+ managed a significant production cut in April, oil tanker stocks, including TRMD, slumped. Therefore, the positive reaction to TRMD's buying sentiment over the past two to three weeks bolstered my confidence that it likely bottomed out in late June. In other words, I gleaned that market operators have likely reflected significant headwinds on TRMD (always remember the market is forward-looking, not backward-looking) and, thus, not unduly concerned with the additional cuts.

TRMD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, TRMD formed an astute bear trap (or false downside breakdown) in June, trapping late sellers into extreme pessimism before buyers returned decisively.

The constructive consolidation zone since then suggests buying accumulation, leading to a recovery over the past two weeks. With TRMD still priced attractively (Seeking Alpha Quant's valuation grade of "A+"), I assessed that buyers are likely confident that the worst is over.

While the buy point is no longer optimal, I still expect further upside. However, it's critical for momentum buyers to return and push it above the $28 level for a more sustained uptrend recovery.

Rating: Initiate Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

