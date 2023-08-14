Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CAVA Group: The Chipotle Of Mediterranean Cuisine

Aug. 14, 2023 8:30 AM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)CMG, MCD2 Comments
Summary

  • If you've been to a Chipotle, then you already understand CAVA Group, Inc. fairly well.
  • It is, in the truest sense, the Chipotle of Mediterranean food.
  • Because I've worked on Chipotle so much over the years, Cava has been fairly easy to understand, and I share some basic findings with you today.
  • While I do think Cava from ~$5.6B in enterprise value will ultimately be a decent investment, and while I did nibble on shares around $40/share, I plan to wait for a more attractive entry point.
  • That said, I think the product and business model, atop a pristine balance sheet, are sound, and I do think this concept will succeed and then some over the long run, generating solid returns for shareholders in the process.
Cava Restaurant Chain Files For Initial Public Offering

Mario Tama

The History Of Cava Graphically Depicted

I Don't Think I've Ever Been More Prepared For An IPO

Over the last handful of years, one of my consistently largest positions has been Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.92K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAVA, CMG, BROS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

W
Wellington999
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (4.42K)
No, no and no...it should be 1/4 as expensive as Chipotle...It has a limited menu, it is expensive, it does not have the name recognition or the operating history, it loses money because it is too small, the market is saturated...people are dining out less....ugh
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Today, 9:22 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.36K)
@Wellington999 Thank you for sharing your thoughts.

This comment indicates to me that I may have been unclear:

I plan to wait for a better entry point to be sure.
