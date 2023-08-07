Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 12:13 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.45K Followers

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

William Szablewski - Head of Global Capital Markets

Scott Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Rajiv Malik - President

Sanjeev Narula - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Nau - Eye Care Division

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Santangelo - Jefferies

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Ash Verma - UBS

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Viatris 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. All participant lines have been muted to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Bill Szablewski, Head of Global Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

William Szablewski

Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our second-quarter 2023 earnings call. With us today is our CEO, Scott Smith; President, Rajiv Malik; CFO, Sanjeev Narula; and Jeff Nau from our Eye Care division.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements on a number of matters, including our financial guidance for 2023, and various strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from today's projections. Please refer to today's slide presentation and our SEC filings for a full explanation of those risks and uncertainties and the limits applicable to forward-looking statements.

We will be referring to certain actual and projected non-GAAP financial measures to supplement investors' understanding and assessment of our financial performance. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.