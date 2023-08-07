Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: The Market Is So Wrong Here

Aug. 07, 2023 1:24 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's stock has dropped significantly and is now trading at multi-year lows, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • The technical indicators suggest that PayPal's stock is oversold and could see a rebound in momentum and sentiment.
  • Despite a temporary slowdown in user growth, PayPal's revenues have continued to grow, indicating potential for future growth once the economic situation improves.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
PayPal Headquarters San Jose

JasonDoiy

We've seen many exciting buying opportunities throughout the recent bear market phase (especially concerning high-quality tech stocks). We witnessed Meta Platform's (META) drop below $90 (now above $300). We saw Nvidia (NVDA) fall into our $100-$120 buy-in zone (currently

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
43.28K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 2:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (341)
Hope we are right. I doubled down just under 63.
pgace123 profile picture
pgace123
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (1.5K)
Since earnings I have read both the earnings call transcript and hundreds of comments on SA. The two do not match. The sentiment here is that the stock is sunk and the company is headed for death. Yet the call represented a strong company that has many avenues for income and FCF. The decline in margins and accounts were nominal, meaning insignificant. The decline in FCF is specially discussed by management as a one-time event.

I think sentiment will shift when a new Ceo is announced. In addition, the recent coin announcement is also an interesting development and potential new revenue vehicle.

Lastly, I've been reading comments that PayPal has no moat. Like Coke, everyone has heard of PayPal, even my non-tech parents. PayPal is synonymous with trust and ease. Put in your credit card information and never have to input it again to make a payment. Also, its use provides privacy of personal information from third party vendors who may not be trustworthy.

I appreciate the fear of competition but Amazon, Google, Netflix and Apple all had competition and look where they ended up. Stay strong and patient. Good times ahead
m
moneymanag
Today, 1:36 PM
PRO
Comments (202)
Agree- bot more today. As long management dies not spend their money foolishly attempting to become a rapid growth company again shareholders will benefit from the great cash flow. Possibility of being a major long term beneficiary of AI.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:31 PM
Premium
Comments (994)
this is very nice write t y viktor @Victor Dergunov no shold be here the pypl everybodies use it
F
FLMike
Today, 1:30 PM
Premium
Comments (1.23K)
Maybe but guess who wins when you go up against the market? To many other stocks I don’t have to fight the market over .. the whole fintech sector is out of favor ..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.