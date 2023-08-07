GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

We've all heard the short office arguments; offices are redundant in the post-pandemic zeitgeist, Manhattan will become a literal ghost town, most urban office REITs will go bankrupt under the weight of their upcoming debt maturities. These would broadly form the backdrop of the bearish arguments that would drive down SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) common shares to record lows at around $20. The Manhattan-focused office REIT has staged an incredible recovery from these lows, up almost 2x from a stock price that had moved to fully encapsulate all the seemingly permanent changes wrought by the pandemic on the world of work.

Bears, who form the 25% short interest in the REIT, would be right to flag that it still sits far below its 3-year peak. Further, that the short trade has remained sticky at one in every four shares does imply more near-term uncertainty. What's the play here? The dividend. SL Green last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 9% annualized forward yield. The REIT must be commended for keeping its monthly distributions relatively stable against steeper wholesale cuts across the office REIT space. SL Green did reduce the payout by 13% at the backend of last year, but this has been relatively favorable against 50% cuts seen from some of its peers.

Dual Beats Form Strong Salvo For Bulls

SL Green's fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings saw dual beats recorded. The REIT brought in revenue of $221.07 million, a 9.7% increase over its year-ago quarter and a beat by $31.23 million on consensus estimates. Growth for New York City's largest office landlord was driven by same-store cash net operating income that grew by 3.6% over its year-ago comp, with SL Green signing 43 Manhattan office leases covering 410,749 square feet during the quarter. Whilst leasing in the first half of 2023 was below its historical average, management stated during the second-quarter earnings call that they face a 1.1 million square feet leasing pipeline, with more than two-thirds of this new leasing activity. This was set against Manhattan same-store office occupancy of 89.8%, down 220 basis points from occupancy of 92% as of the end of the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of $228.36 million grew by 39% over its year-ago comp, with a non-cash $305.92 million impairment and depreciable real estate reserves pushing the REIT to realize a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $360.19 million. Second-quarter funds from operations came in at $98.4 million, around $1.43 per share, and a beat of $0.09 on consensus estimates. This was down versus the year-ago FFO of $1.87 per share.

The Dividend Is Safe

Critically, the quarter fully exposed SL Green's sensitivity to rising interest rates which pushed its quarterly interest expense to $40.6 million from $14.9 million in the year ago period. The Fed funds rate has been hiked ten consecutive times, paused, and then hiked 25 basis points to a 22-year high at the last FOMC meeting. The market is currently pricing in a 13% chance of another hike at the upcoming September 20 meeting, likely signaling that the July hike is the final of the current monetary tightening cycle.

Bulls would also be right to point towards the current marked discount to tangible book value ("TBV") that SL Green is currently swapping hands for. The REIT reported a TBV of $3.87 billion as of the end of its second quarter, around $60.03 per share versus a stock price of $36.55 per share. To be clear, SL Green is trading for 61 cents on the dollar, a deep discount that continues to highlight the extent to which bearish concerns linger. The bears have broadly been wrong about underlying office demand, with the deterioration in SL Green's finances primarily being driven by a higher Fed funds rate.

Hence, the long-term outlook for the REIT will also be impacted by the direction of headline CPI inflation and whether or not the Fed will start cutting rates before the summer of 2024. This comes as the REIT sold a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Avenue that valued the asset at $2 billion to further highlight how unhinged the discount to TBV is. SL Green's 3-month aggregate of its dividend formed a 57% payout ratio against its second-quarter FFO, and its management reiterated during their second quarter earnings call that they're dedicated to protecting the dividend at its current level. SL Green is a buy against this discount to TBV, a dividend that's 176% covered by FFO, and falling inflation.