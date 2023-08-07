Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enovix: Exciting Growth Potential Of Wearable Battery Solutions

Aug. 07, 2023 1:00 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)6 Comments
Summary

  • Enovix has continued to impress me with its performance and growth potential.
  • The company's BrakeFlow batteries offer superior energy capacity for wearable devices, making them a standout player.
  • Enovix's engagements with top OEMs like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Lenovo are a testament to its rapid progress and market recognition.
  • I firmly believe that Enovix is on track to achieve profitability in the future, with its long-term prospects indicating strong margins and substantial operating profits.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Deep Value Returns.

Lithium ion battery starts recharging electric

Black_Kira

Investment Thesis

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) continues to be an impressive company. And yet, it's a highly shorted company. The bear case is the doubt over whether Enovix can, in actuality, gain enough scale to be a meaningful battery producer.

Comments (6)

ValhallaRising profile picture
ValhallaRising
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (356)
Thanks for the update: Long ENVX
Lucky this was in the top two of my portfolio news feed. SA now limiting (blocking view) for non-premium views of articles.
G
Geosands
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (508)
Nice update, thanks. Already have my 3x position and just waiting for the payoff. Had a px target of about 30+ but just don't know how big this can get. I figure in about a year we should know or at least have a better idea ,
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (4.05K)
Agree with the sense of this blog. However, the company is now positioned to expand its manufacturing volume fast as orders pick up, so we can reasonably guess that it will be making more profit much sooner than was estimated.

Currently, the stock has sold down on a profit taking after the recent good news was reported, and so its dip is a great buying opportunity.
Purewater profile picture
Purewater
Today, 1:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.56K)
What's the bear case?
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (4.05K)
@Purewater Shorts forcing an extended dip--but that will also fuel a pop.
S
Seeburto
Today, 1:10 PM
Premium
Comments (3.7K)
Thanks for article, I also feel good about this holding.
