AllisonGinadaio

In my early-July article on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A), I took a neutral view of the stock due to several yellow flags surrounding the company, particularly concerning the appointment of a former politician as Petrobras' new CEO and state intervention in fuel prices.

The flow of negative news for Petrobras, especially with the company being influenced by political measures, such as subsidizing the price of gasoline in Brazil, has led me to maintain my cautious stance. Despite the company's attractive valuation compared to private and state-owned peers, the lack of clarity regarding its future direction makes me skeptical about entering into Petrobras shares.

The recent Q2 results were disappointing, and the trend suggests that Q3 performance may be even worse due to the company's subsidies on fuel prices. The gasoline subsidies have already resulted in nearly R$ 10 billion in losses, with an average subsidy of 8.5%. Recently, the subsidy has increased to almost 30%, which could triple the projected losses for the third quarter.

Although Petrobras has been considered a robust dividend payer, I believe this positive outlook could now be in jeopardy. As a result, I struggle to adopt any stance other than being bearish about the company's future.

Changes in dividend policies

Petrobras recently reported that its board of directors had approved a new dividend policy, reducing the percentage of free cash flow distributed to shareholders from the previous 60% to 45%.

The company's investment cash flow for the upcoming years is still uncertain. Petrobras has not yet released its investment plan, which is expected to be disclosed along with the strategic plan 2024 and beyond in the coming months.

Over the last five years, Petrobras achieved an average operating cash generation of approximately R$ 160 billion annually, while the average cash flow from investments was R$ 40 billion. Half this amount was allocated to maintaining operations, while the other half went to growth and new business lines (approximately R$ 20 billion each).

Based on this historical data, the average free cash flow in recent years was around R$120 billion, suggesting that Petrobras would have distributed R$54 billion under the new dividend policy. This would result in an average dividend yield of 12.8%. Consequently, those who received super dividends of over 20% in the past year may not expect a similar payout this year.

Data by YCharts

Looking ahead, I believe that Petrobras will probably continue to maintain yields in the double digits. However, there remains uncertainty regarding the company's investment program for the coming years.

Petrobras has recently undertaken an extensive divestment program, selling refineries to private companies to increase cash flow and promote competition. However, with the current Labor Party government in Brazil, there are indications that this process could be reversed, potentially pausing sales to expand refining capacity.

Furthermore, increased spending and past management under the Labor Party (President Lula's party) have raised concerns about irregular investments, as indicated by "Operation Car Wash" and the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts.

Q2 Results

I believe Petrobras' Q2 earnings left something to be desired, primarily due to the company's new commercial orientation, despite presenting reasonable operational impacts.

Regarding the company's financial performance, there were notable highlights. Revenues dropped by 18% YoY to R$113 billion due to the fall in Brent prices, lower export revenues, and reduced refining margins. The Exploration & Production segment also saw a decline in revenues, totaling R$72.9 billion, down 32.5% YoY, primarily influenced by the drop in oil prices.

EBITDA in the second quarter amounted to R$49.9 billion, compared to R$78.5 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Recurring consolidated EBITDA stood at R$56.7 billion, and recurring free cash flow (operating cash flow minus investments) reached R$33 billion, with R$7.8 billion related to non-recurring divestments.

Investments increased to $3.2 billion in Q2 2023 compared to $2.1 billion in Q2 2022, with 80.2% of this amount directed towards the Exploration & Production segment, aligning with the company's current business plan. This value will likely continue to rise for other segments in absolute and relative terms.

Considering a net debt of R$203 billion reported in the quarter, the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 0.74x, resulting in R$28.7 billion of net income compared to R$54 billion in Q2 2022.

Petrobras' IR

While the financial figures, such as revenues, EBITDA, and dividends, appeared at reasonable levels and were attractive in size, specific points stood out and required closer examination moving forward. Notably, gross debt's evolution increased from $53 billion in Q1 2023 to $57.9 billion in Q2 2023. It's important to note that the dividend policy, based on 45% of operating cash flow minus the company's investments, is subject to a clause that applies only if the gross debt remains below $65 billion. This condition challenges the bullish thesis based on dividends' strength.

However, it would be premature to assert that the debt will reach its limit, considering the potential effects of fuel price adjustments. The lag of 23% and 20% in gasoline and diesel prices, respectively, representing around 70% of revenue, coupled with the exchange rate effect and an 8.1% fall in the value of Brent, a 1.6% drop in volume, and a further 16.5% reduction in prices in BRL, all contributed to approximately R$10 billion extra losses QoQ.

In 2016, Petrobras' import parity prices policy (IPP) was discontinued in May. Despite the expectations of a significant decline in the company's shares, the impact was not as severe as anticipated. The new pricing policy was not drastically different from the IPP and did not substantially affect the company's profits and dividends.

However, recent concerns resurfaced when Petrobras introduced a new price-cutting measure, which seemed poorly timed. On June 30, the company announced a price cut on gasoline and cooking gas, leading to a 5% decline in its share price. This decision surprised many investors, and some fear that Petrobras is intervening in gasoline prices to protect President Lula's image. Monitoring the evolution of discounts applied to the nominal value concerning parity during the third quarter of this year will be essential to assess the situation further.

These factors add complexity to Petrobras' financial outlook, and careful analysis will be crucial to assess the company's ability to manage its debt levels and maintain its dividend policy in the future.

Despite the uncertainties, Petrobras announced a dividend payment of R$1.14 per share, totaling about R$15 billion, scheduled to be paid in two installments in the last two months of this year with a cutoff date of August 21.

Valuations are inexpensive, but there's a reason.

Currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) multiples of 3.8x its earnings, Petrobras is still trading at a significant discount compared to its peers. So it is challenging to argue that the company does not have an attractive valuation looking purely at the multiples.

Take the example of larger petrol companies in market capitalization Exxon (XOM), which trades 11.9x its forward earnings, and Chevron (CVX) 12.1x. Historically, both companies trade at a 40% discount to Petrobras; today, that discount is about 70%.

Data by YCharts

Unlike the two American companies mentioned earlier, Petrobras is a state-owned company with a history of governance heavily influenced by political interference. The company's new CEO is a former Brazilian politician from the Labor Party.

The presence of state risk and the company's past use as a political tool are concerning factors that, in my view, are already materializing. This is evident in the recent price-cutting measures and the discontinuation of the international price parity policy, with the company now subsidizing fuel prices.

Given these risks, Petrobras would need exceptionally attractive multiples to be considered a good investment. A slightly stretched multiple, such as the company's forward price-to-book ratio, may be enough to raise a yellow flag. Petrobras trades at multiples of 1.1x, representing a premium of about 9.6% compared to its average over the past five years.

The graph below illustrates that the period between 2020 and early 2022, when the share price significantly deviated from the P/B ratio, is now in the past. The decline in the P/B ratio from 1.6x in 2021 to 1.1x may indicate that the share price has decreased relative to the company's book value. This could result from investors reducing their expectations regarding the company's future performance and the decreased tangible assets, such as its refineries, relative to its share price.

Data by YCharts

The bottom line

While Petrobras maintains solid fundamentals and is expected to pay good dividends for some time, I perceive it as highly unlikely that the company will replicate the exceptional results of the last two years.

Following the second-quarter results, I have identified significant uncertainties that cast doubt on a bullish thesis for Petrobras. These uncertainties include the discounts applied to the nominal value concerning international parity prices, the potential risks associated with investments in new refineries given the company's controversial past in this area, and the company's increased use to support national content policies. The latter may exert additional pressure on the company's investment line, and there is also a possibility that the company may repurchase assets that were sold in the past.

As a result of these concerns, I currently maintain a bearish stance on the company's prospects for the third quarter, and I foresee at least a 10% downside potential from the current $13.50 share price. Such movement would be supported by the company's forward P/B premium. Additionally, considering the substantial decline of over 40% observed throughout this year, it seems probable that further downward movement will occur.

(Please note that this is an opinion based on the information available when writing, and investors should carefully consider all factors before making any investment decisions.)