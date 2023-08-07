Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petrobras: Q2 Earnings Confirm Deteriorating Outlook

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
95 Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras' Q2 earnings disappointed, raising concerns about its future prospects and governance issues, including state intervention in fuel prices and the appointment of a former politician as CEO.
  • The company's new dividend policy, coupled with uncertainties in investment plans and potential repurchasing of assets, contributes to a cautious outlook for investors.
  • Despite attractive valuations, Petrobras' bearish stance is justified due to significant uncertainties and risks surrounding its operations and political influence.
Ship of petrobras - Nordic Spirit

AllisonGinadaio

In my early-July article on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A), I took a neutral view of the stock due to several yellow flags surrounding the company, particularly concerning the appointment of a former politician as Petrobras' new CEO and state

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
95 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

g
gygy1
Today, 3:23 PM
Premium
Comments (532)
You serious?
D
DadRuss72
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Just always remember. By default. Governments screw up everything they touch.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 2:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.87K)
Nothing has changed. All bearish authors here will write about the same BS regarding PBR: political uncertainty blah, blah, blah...Lula, Prates...

Strong Buy!
m
mil6
Today, 2:30 PM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (300)
Care to explain?

Historically, both companies trade at a 40% discount to Petrobras; today, that discount is about 70%.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.