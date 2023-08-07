Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Trade Desk Stock: What To Expect From Q2 Earnings?

Aug. 07, 2023 2:00 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)1 Comment
From Growth to Value profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Trade Desk will report Q2 2023 earnings this week, on Wednesday, August 9, after the market close. What to expect and pay attention to in the Q2 earnings?
  • The Trade Desk has a strong track record of beating earnings estimates.
  • The company operates in a gigantic total addressable market and several trends are very favorable to the company.
  • The lesson Netflix learned from not using The Trade Desk and how that has just changed.
  • While The Trade Desk is still very attractive for long-term investors, after the 90% stock price rally this year, I would not add too enthusiastically right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Potential Multibaggers get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Brand management, Branding or rebranding concept.

Olivier Le Moal

When Does The Trade Desk Report Earnings?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will report Q2 2023 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 9, after the market close.

In this article, we'll look forward to those earnings: What to expect and pay attention to?

Potential Multibaggers focuses on stocks that have the potential to go up 10x or more over the next decade.

With many high-growth stocks still 50%+ under their 2021 highs , there is more fish in the pond, more opportunities for outsized returns.

Potential Multibaggers is for long-term investors who want to fill their portfolio with potentially life-changing returns and have the patience and equanimity to hold through volatility.

Feel free to start the free trial now!

        This article was written by

        From Growth to Value profile picture
        32.01K Followers
        Potential Multibagger helps you find multibaggers early on.

        I am a 46-year old investor with a long-term perspective, so I mainly think about the future when I invest. In my Investing Group Potential Multibaggers, I try to uncover multibaggers early on. Picks include Shopify ($7.78), and The Trade Desk ($19.5). 

        The strategy is simple but not easy: find disruptors that have a very high quality and hold them for a very long period. I try to identify stocks that have the potential to go up 1,000% and more over the next 10 years. I do deep research for the stocks that I pick to know if the quality is high indeed. 

        I do not care about what my selection of stocks will do next year, but what the result will be over the long term. To paraphrase Warren Buffett: "You should only have stocks that you would feel comfortable having if the stock market closed up for 10 years."

        I appreciate your comments because I believe I can learn a lot from your feedback and I believe in the wisdom of crowds.

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN GOOGL ROKU TTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

        Recommended For You

        Comments (1)

        b
        bonanzzzer
        Today, 2:46 PM
        Comments (189)
        You are dead wrong about your Netflix/Microsoft comments. Netflix chose MSFT as its singular SSP partner. It never chose a DSP partner. It always intended to be open to all customers on the buy side. Netflix coordinated with TTD prior to starting its ad-tier subscription service to ensure their relationship with its SSP partner would be compatible with TTD and other DSPs. It was funny when TTD's stock price dropped after Netflix's SSP partner announcement. A lot of people missed the boat on what was really taking place. It was wrong to assume that the selection of a SSP partner shut out TTD. That was never the case. Some people don't know the difference between a SSP and a DSP. Surely you are not one of those!!!

        If you listened to earnings calls, Jeff Green commented on this in Q&A after the Netflix announcement. One of TTD's board members was previously a Netflix CFO. There has been a communication conduit there for a while.
        Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
        To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
        Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
        If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.