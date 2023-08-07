Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 1:06 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.45K Followers

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Sonnek - Investor Relations, ICR

Billy Cyr - Chief Executive Officer

Todd Cunfer - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Morris - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Peter Benedict - Baird

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Cody Ross - UBS

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Jim Salera - Stephens

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Connor Rattigan - Consumer Edge Research

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Freshpet, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Jeff Sonnek, Investor Relations at ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Jeff Sonnek

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Freshpet's second quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. On today's call are Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer; Scott Morris, Chief Operating Officer, will also be available with us for Q&A.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the company's press release issued today for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.