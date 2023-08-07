Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 1:08 PM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.45K Followers

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Bukstel - IR Manager

Mark Locke - Co-Founder and CEO

Nick Taylor - CFO

Josh Linforth - MD, Media & Engagement

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Jordan Bender - JMP Securities

Mike Hickey - Benchmark Company

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Genius Sports Second Quarter Earnings Results 2023 Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I'll now turn the conference over to the Genius Sports. Please go ahead.

Brandon Bukstel

Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risk that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We assume no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussion in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 30th, 2023.

During the call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures that we believe may be useful in evaluating Genius’ operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Genius’ financial results prepared in accordance with US GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures is available in our earnings press release and earnings presentation, which can be found on our website at investors.geniussports.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.