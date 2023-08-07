Rui Xu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is likely to report a strong Q2 result on Wednesday, August 9, after hours. But what else should investors think about? Here I describe some of its challenges and opportunities.

On balance, I make the case that The Trade Desk's multiple has already increased by 100% since the start of 2023. Therefore, I believe that its stock is already fully priced. And so, I'll stick to the sidelines.

The Challenge and Opportunity

The earnings results that we've seen in the past few couple of weeks throughout this earnings season have shown that the advertising market is starting to regain strength. But it's not a blanket recovery where the tide is lifting all boats.

It appears that brands and agencies are wary and discerning of where they deploy their advertising dollars. Case in point, we've seen results from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) reinforce the assertion that brands are eager to resume spending.

While results from Snap (SNAP) and to a lesser extent Pinterest (PINS) echo the conclusion that brands are not eager to deploy capital ''just anywhere.''

Simply put, it appears that brands and agencies are motivated to spend, as long as they can measure their return on advertising spend. And that's the core of what The Trade Desk has always made central to its operations, a demand-side platform that offers customers the tools to reliably measure their advertising efforts.

That being said, the fact remains that The Trade Desk's biggest opportunity is also its Achilles heel. More specifically, while the tide was lifting all boats in the past 2 years, the fact that The Trade Desk was outside the walled gardens of advertising, allowed The Trade Desk to benefit and take market share from its fledging adtech peers.

And for their part, investors were only too eager to reward this fast-growing company with a very high multiple, as it was expected to continue growing at a very fast clip over the next several years.

Furthermore, The Trade Desk was also perceptive to oblige investors with a growth story that the market was eager to reward with a higher multiple. Allow me to provide an example.

TTD Investor Day 2022

As you can see above, The Trade Desk's Investor Day 2022, The Trade Desk wanted to be benchmarked against software business. The problem, though, is that many of those software businesses are rewarded with a very high multiple because they acquire a customer, and that customer will often stay on the platform for a number of years.

For example, once a company has made the transition onto cybersecurity company Zscaler's (ZS) platform or infrastructure monitoring company Datadog (DDOG), that customer will likely stick around and probably end up increasing the number of products they adopt from those platforms. And the same cannot be said about The Trade Desk. Indeed, The Trade Desk is already priced at a very rich premium to nearly all adtech companies (more on this later).

At the end of the day, The Trade Desk operates outside the Walled Gardens. And despite all the efforts to develop Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) as a viable alternative to executing in a cookie-less world, there's still limited visibility into that customer. What will the customer do after viewing that ad? That insight is incredibly valuable. Does the customer complete a product purchase?

Consider, for example, how much more valuable it is for a brand to advertise on Amazon (AMZN). The customer is already ready to pay, with credit card details on file, they are clearly searching for the right product, they just need to find the ''right'' product and pay. That's a much more attractive dollar to spend rather than spending via The Trade Desk, which may or may not ultimately translate into a sale.

Let's Think About H2 2023

TTD revenue growth rates

Thus far I've described a challenging and unenticing narrative facing The Trade Desk. Now, on to the good news.

The good news here is that the comparables that The Trade Desk is up against for H2 2023 should become significantly easier. If The Trade Desk is able to guide for about 25% for Q3 2023, this would mean that Q4 2023, which is an easier quarterly comparable, could perhaps even end up being able to see The Trade Desk growing at 30% CAGR.

This would mean that The Trade Desk would be seeing its revenue growth rates sequentially accelerate. And as you can expect, investors would be very eager to reward this more compelling outlook with a higher multiple.

And this takes me to discuss The Trade Desk's valuation.

TTD Stock Valuation, Already Jumped Higher

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, since the start of 2023, The Trade Desk's multiple has doubled. Yes, The Trade Desk is more likely than not to see every quarter of 2023 reporting sequential accelerating growth rates.

But for investors getting involved right now, to pay about 22x forward sales, what sort of further upside can investors hope to see from here? I'm not convinced there's much more upside left, that hasn't already been priced in.

The Bottom Line

In analyzing The Trade Desk's Q2 results and its current position, I find that the company's stock is already fully priced, with its multiple having increased significantly since the start of 2023.

The advertising market is showing signs of recovery, but brands and agencies are cautious about where they invest their advertising dollars, seeking measurable returns.

The Trade Desk's core strength lies in its demand-side platform, offering reliable tools for measuring advertising efforts. However, operating outside the walled gardens of advertising presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

While the company's comparables for H2 2023 could ease, potentially leading to accelerated revenue growth rates, its valuation has already doubled since the beginning of the year. Considering the uncertainties and limited visibility in a cookie-less world, I am not convinced there is much more upside left in The Trade Desk, Inc. for investors at the current price.