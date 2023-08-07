Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 ET

Rosy Zuklic - Vice President, Investor Relations

Avigal Soreq - President

Reuven Spiegel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rosy Zuklic. Vice President of Investor Relations.

Rosy Zuklic

Welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners second quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today’s call will include Avigal Soreq, President; Joseph Israel, EVP, Operations; Reuven Spiegel, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Odely Sakazi, SVP, Delek Logistics.

As a reminder, this conference call will contain forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding guidance and future business outlook. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our forecast.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in the company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC along with the press release associated with this call.

I’ll now turn the call to Avigal for opening remarks.

Avigal Soreq

Thanks Rosy. Delek Logistics Partners delivered another great quarter with $93 million of EBITDA. Delek Logistics has been able to provide consistent results and stable cash flow. We are encouraged by our positive outlook. Asset production in Permian Basin ramps up, we continue on our promising goal spent with increased scale and efficiency. We are proud to say that our acreage is outperform average growth in the basin. The Midland Gathering System volume have more than doubled from a year ago and we are excited to identify more value add opportunities with our producers. Our Delaware Gathering assets are performing well and meeting our expectations. We now expect to exceed $100 million a quarter EBITDA run rate by Q4 of this year.

On July 26, our Board of Directors report 5.1% increase in the quarterly distribution from a prior year to $1.035 per limited partner unit for the second quarter of 2023. We are committed to continuing increasing the quarterly distribution.

I will now hand it over to Reuven.

Reuven Spiegel

Thank you, Avigal. Total EBITDA for Logistics was $93 million for the second quarter of ‘23 compared with $65 million for the same period in ‘22. For the second quarter of ‘23 distributable cash flow was $60 million, and the DCF coverage ratio was 1.34x. For the Gathering and Processing segment EBITDA this quarter was $53 million, compared with $38 million in the second quarter of ‘22. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions by the Midland Gathering System as well as Delaware Gathering. Throughput for the Midland Gathering averaged approximately 222,000 barrels per day for the second quarter of ‘23, more than twice the average 100,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of ‘22.

The Wholesale Marketing and Terminaling segment EBITDA of $28 million for the quarter, compared with $90 million in the second quarter of ‘22. The increase was due to higher terminaling throughput in East Texas and higher gross margin in our West Texas operation. The Storage and Transportation segment had EBITDA of $15 million this quarter, which is in line with the last year results. And lastly, the Investment in Pipeline Joint Venture segment contributed $7 million toward the second quarter of ’23, flat with the second quarter of ‘22.

Moving on to capital expenditures, second quarter of ‘23, capital spending was $19 million, most of that spent was for growth projects, namely advancing new connections in the Delaware and Midland Gathering Systems. For 2023, we maintained with our capital outlook of $81 million.

With that we can open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Avigal Soreq

So I want to thank the executives around the table, to our employees, to the board of directors and to you investor for another great quarter of DKL. We are very much committed to the path we are at. We see sustainable growth. And we are committed to run the course. And we'll talk again in the next quarter. Thank you.

