Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Business Update Call (Transcript)

Aug. 07, 2023 1:21 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.45K Followers

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Business Update Call August 8, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Kaplowitz - Investor Relations

Barry Greene - Chief Executive Officer

Laura Gault - Chief Medical Officer

Chris Benecchi - Chief Business Officer

Kimi Iguchi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Eason Lee - Needham & Company

Marc Goodman - Leerink

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Tim Lugo - William Blair

George Farmer - Scotiabank

Uy Ear - Mizuho

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Sage Therapeutics Business Update. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of Sage's website at sagerx.com. This call is the property of Sage Therapeutics and recording, reproduction, or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of Sage Therapeutics is strictly prohibited. Please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Ashley Kaplowitz. Please go ahead.

Ashley Kaplowitz

Good morning, and thank you for joining Sage Therapeutics conference call to discuss business updates, including the FDA approval of ZURZUVAE now branded in the United States as their ZUVAE, as a treatment for adults with postpartum depression or PPD.

Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the investor and media section of our website at sagerx.com, where you can find the press release related to today's call, as well as slides that we will be reviewing today. I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.