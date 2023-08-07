LumiNola

A Quick Take On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 2, 2023, beating both consensus revenue and EPS estimates.

The firm provides a range of IT consulting to middle market and large enterprises to assist them in their digital transformation efforts.

I previously wrote about CTSH with a Hold outlook.

Given the apparent full valuation of CTSH at its present level and topline revenue stagnation, I remain Neutral [Hold] on the stock at this time.

Cognizant Overview And Market

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant was founded in 1994 and provides a wide variety of consulting and technology outsourcing solutions to companies worldwide.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ravi Kumar, who was appointed to his position in January 2023 and was previously Chairman of Infosys BPM.

The company’s primary offering focus areas include:

Financial Services

Healthcare

Products and Resources

Communications, Media and Technology

CTSH acquires customers via its direct sales, marketing and business development efforts and via partner referrals.

According to a 2021 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for digital transformation strategy consulting was an estimated $58.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $143 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a large transition from on-premises, legacy systems to cloud-based environments with complex architectures.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has likely pulled forward significant demand to modernize enterprise systems resulting in increased growth prospects for digital transformation consultancies.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Globant (GLOB)

EPAM (EPAM)

Slalom

Accenture (ACN)

Deloitte Digital

McKinsey

Thoughtworks (TWKS)

BCG

Ideo

Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)

Company in-house development efforts

The company is active in other industry verticals.

Cognizant’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has plateaued; Operating income by quarter has dropped slightly year-over-year.

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly lower in recent quarters; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have also trended slightly lower.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have dropped year-over-year in the most recent quarter.

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, CTSH’s stock price has risen 3.17% vs. that of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) rise of 5.17%, performing essentially in line with the wider index, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $646.0 million in total debt, of which $24.0 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $2.16 billion, during which capital expenditures were $335.0 million. The company paid $202 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, a downward trend.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Cognizant

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 1.8 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 10.2 Price / Sales 1.9 Revenue Growth Rate 73.0% Net Income Margin 11.3% EBITDA % 17.9% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA -0.4 Market Capitalization $35,860,000,000 Enterprise Value $35,240,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $2,500,000,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $4.28 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation - CTSH (Guru Focus)

Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $61.88 versus the current price of $71.00, indicating they are potentially currently slightly overvalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Capgemini (CAPMF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Capgemini Cognizant Technology Solutions Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 1.5 1.8 25.5% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 10.7 10.2 -5.1% Revenue Growth Rate 12.9% 0.7% -94.3% Net Income Margin 7.4% 11.3% 52.2% Operating Cash Flow $2,390,000,000 $2,500,000,000 4.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Cognizant

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management highlighted its 17% bookings growth, reaching 12-month bookings of $26.4 billion.

Bookings continue to be a mix of renewals, extensions and new business, and its book-to-bill ratio was 1.4x.

Notably, the company’s employee voluntary attrition rate for its technology services segment for the trailing twelve-month period declined year-over-year by 11% to 19.9% indicating improving employee retention.

Total revenue for Q2 2023 fell 0.4% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped 2.6%.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue declined 1.0% YoY while operating profit decreased by 8.7%.

The company's financial position is strong, with ample liquidity, some debt but substantial free cash flow generation.

Looking ahead, consensus estimates for 2023 revenue are $19.5 billion, or 0.4% year-over-year growth.

If achieved, this would represent a drop in revenue growth versus 2022’s growth rate of 2.55% over 2021, indicating a declining growth trajectory.

From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited ‘Uncertain’ eight times, ‘Macro’ four times and ‘Volatil[e][ity]’ two times.

Analysts questioned company leadership about the kinds of bookings management is seeing, to which leadership responded that they are witnessing a greater focus by clients on cost takeout and efficiency rather than ‘transformation’ for its own sake.

Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation suggests the stock may be fully valued at its current level of $71.00 per share.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include stronger-than-expected macroeconomic tailwinds.

Given the apparent full valuation of CTSH at its present level and topline revenue stagnation, I remain Neutral [Hold] on the stock at this time.