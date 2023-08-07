Cognizant's Growth Slows As Clients Focus On Cost Takeout
Summary
- Cognizant Technology Solutions reported Q2 2023 financial results, beating revenue and EPS estimates.
- The company provides IT consulting for digital transformation and cost efficiency efforts.
- CTSH's stock is currently fully valued with stagnant revenue, leading to a Neutral (Hold) rating.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 2, 2023, beating both consensus revenue and EPS estimates.
The firm provides a range of IT consulting to middle market and large enterprises to assist them in their digital transformation efforts.
I previously wrote about CTSH with a Hold outlook.
Given the apparent full valuation of CTSH at its present level and topline revenue stagnation, I remain Neutral [Hold] on the stock at this time.
Cognizant Overview And Market
Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant was founded in 1994 and provides a wide variety of consulting and technology outsourcing solutions to companies worldwide.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ravi Kumar, who was appointed to his position in January 2023 and was previously Chairman of Infosys BPM.
The company’s primary offering focus areas include:
Financial Services
Healthcare
Products and Resources
Communications, Media and Technology
CTSH acquires customers via its direct sales, marketing and business development efforts and via partner referrals.
According to a 2021 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for digital transformation strategy consulting was an estimated $58.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $143 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a large transition from on-premises, legacy systems to cloud-based environments with complex architectures.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has likely pulled forward significant demand to modernize enterprise systems resulting in increased growth prospects for digital transformation consultancies.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Globant (GLOB)
EPAM (EPAM)
Slalom
Accenture (ACN)
Deloitte Digital
McKinsey
Thoughtworks (TWKS)
BCG
Ideo
Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)
Company in-house development efforts
The company is active in other industry verticals.
Cognizant’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has plateaued; Operating income by quarter has dropped slightly year-over-year.
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly lower in recent quarters; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have also trended slightly lower.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have dropped year-over-year in the most recent quarter.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, CTSH’s stock price has risen 3.17% vs. that of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) rise of 5.17%, performing essentially in line with the wider index, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $646.0 million in total debt, of which $24.0 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $2.16 billion, during which capital expenditures were $335.0 million. The company paid $202 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, a downward trend.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Cognizant
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
10.2
|
Price / Sales
|
1.9
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
73.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
11.3%
|
EBITDA %
|
17.9%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
-0.4
|
Market Capitalization
|
$35,860,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$35,240,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,500,000,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$4.28
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $61.88 versus the current price of $71.00, indicating they are potentially currently slightly overvalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Capgemini (CAPMF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Capgemini
|
Cognizant Technology Solutions
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
25.5%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
10.7
|
10.2
|
-5.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
12.9%
|
0.7%
|
-94.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
7.4%
|
11.3%
|
52.2%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,390,000,000
|
$2,500,000,000
|
4.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On Cognizant
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management highlighted its 17% bookings growth, reaching 12-month bookings of $26.4 billion.
Bookings continue to be a mix of renewals, extensions and new business, and its book-to-bill ratio was 1.4x.
Notably, the company’s employee voluntary attrition rate for its technology services segment for the trailing twelve-month period declined year-over-year by 11% to 19.9% indicating improving employee retention.
Total revenue for Q2 2023 fell 0.4% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped 2.6%.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue declined 1.0% YoY while operating profit decreased by 8.7%.
The company's financial position is strong, with ample liquidity, some debt but substantial free cash flow generation.
Looking ahead, consensus estimates for 2023 revenue are $19.5 billion, or 0.4% year-over-year growth.
If achieved, this would represent a drop in revenue growth versus 2022’s growth rate of 2.55% over 2021, indicating a declining growth trajectory.
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited ‘Uncertain’ eight times, ‘Macro’ four times and ‘Volatil[e][ity]’ two times.
Analysts questioned company leadership about the kinds of bookings management is seeing, to which leadership responded that they are witnessing a greater focus by clients on cost takeout and efficiency rather than ‘transformation’ for its own sake.
Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation suggests the stock may be fully valued at its current level of $71.00 per share.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include stronger-than-expected macroeconomic tailwinds.
Given the apparent full valuation of CTSH at its present level and topline revenue stagnation, I remain Neutral [Hold] on the stock at this time.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments