Grant's Macro Perspective

“Additional rate increases will likely be needed to get inflation on a path down to the FOMC’s 2% target.”



- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman

I do not believe that the Fed is done with its battle against inflation. It would be wise, in my opinion, to stop raising rates for some period of time and let the markets just cool down, but that is not what I believe the Fed will do. They seem to have a single-minded purpose, and they also seem to be dead set upon accomplishing their 2.0% goal for inflation in as little time as possible.

The flip side of this coin is what they are doing to the cost of borrowing money. Whether it is a home mortgage, a bank loan, a real estate loan or bonds in the public market, the rates have been going up and up and up. This is having a material impact on corporate earnings and profits, as refinancings and new issues both cost much more than they did a year ago. Bloomberg’s Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index now yields 5.55%, while their High Yield Index now stands at 8.51%, signifying the cost to borrow money in the public markets. With a spread of 296 basis points between the two indexes, it shows that the risk factor has become more pronounced once again as the Fed keeps their pedal to the metal.

For investors, the risk factor has also risen, in my viewpoint, as our higher interest rates will also have a dampening effect on the entire economy. The key, I believe, is to have either appreciation or income above the inflation line. This is not an easy task at present, as fixed income of any sort bought a year or more ago is now underwater and not likely to increase in value anytime soon.

Then we have the issue with America’s financial condition. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now far less than our national debt. The country is “negatively leveraged” for the first time since World War II, and there seems to be no end in sight as our politicians continue to spend money as if there was no impact on our taxpayers.

Frankly, it seems to me that there has been a material shift in our politicians’ psychology on both sides of the aisle. It used to be that the people in Congress were Americans first, and now it appears that they are Democrats or Republicans first and then Americans. I would say that they are both throwing money around for votes and not spending it wisely for the good of the country. While you may say that this has always been true, I do not think, personally, that it is anywhere close to our governments in the years past. As our debt has gone up, our politicians’ values have declined, and America is worse off as a result. That is my honest opinion.

Do not think for a moment that our national debt is inconsequential. Along with the Fed’s actions, it is driving up the yields on Treasuries as other countries draw back from buying our country’s debt. Our yields could go much higher if the rest of the world decides to step back from American securities, and it is also having a major effect upon our currency.

As many of you know, Fitch just downgraded America’s credit rating. To quote directly from the Fitch report, the U.S. government debt was downgraded because of:

“A steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters...”

“Eroded confidence in fiscal management...”

“[The absence of] a medium-term fiscal framework... [coupled with] a complex budgeting process.”

“Only limited progress [has been made] in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and Medicare costs due to an aging population.”

“Over the next decade, higher interest rates and the rising debt stock will increase the interest service burden, while an aging population and rising healthcare costs will raise spending on the elderly...”

Our government has railed against the Fitch downgrade, but in my view, they have raised some valid points. One can only hope that our government will take notice and possibly change some policies to lower our national debt as a result. Hope, however, is likely to be all we can have, as I doubt if our government is going to make any major changes anytime soon.

And so, the show goes on. Just remember that common sense, a stark look at reality and a good understanding of the financials are some of the bottom lines for investors. Never put a penny into anything without a solid understanding and the use of these indicators.

