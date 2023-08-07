Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grant's Macro Perspective

Aug. 07, 2023 2:15 PM ET5 Comments
Mark J. Grant profile picture
6.42K Followers

Summary

  • It would be wise, in my opinion, to stop raising rates for some period of time and let the markets just cool down, but that is not what I believe the Fed will do. This is having a material impact on corporate earnings and profits.
  • Along with the Fed’s actions, the national debt is driving up the yields on Treasuries as other countries draw back from buying US debt.
  • Now Fitch has downgraded America’s credit rating.

Inflation hits consumers: newspaper headlines about rising prices with US coins and rising graph

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

“Additional rate increases will likely be needed to get inflation on a path down to the FOMC’s 2% target.”

- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman

I do not believe that the Fed is done with its

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Comments (5)

c
ccas4444
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (141)
Is MOODY following a different modus operandi?
Oldhounddog profile picture
Oldhounddog
Today, 3:08 PM
Comments (37)
Great commentary as usual. Right on the money! The government overcooks the economy as usual.
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
Today, 3:11 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (470)
@Oldhounddog Thank you sir
J
Jmar705
Today, 3:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (313)
The government has grown too big. The government have spent too much. Federal governmental institutions, otherwise known as the "Swamp" has gained and then abused power. Inflation is still our number one problem. The USA is in danger of losing its status as the world's reserve currency. Once that happens the current interest rates will be looked at as "the good old days".
e
elba
Today, 2:41 PM
Comments (857)
Painful, unpopular truths. No one wanted to hear Fitch's "ridiculous" summation of facts. At some moment in time our world will shift on its axis, people will panic at the loss of value in their savings and investments. As they say, all Hell will break loose. Bitcoin appeared to fill a void, or a soon-to-be void. One month, one year, a decade, but sometime. Faith is what keeps the value in the dollar.
