Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is one of the largest real estate investment trusts, or REITs, in the country, with a market capitalization of almost $40 billion. The company has an almost 7% dividend yield and a diversified portfolio of assets, but it was punished during the COVID-19 downturn, along with mall operators. As we'll see throughout this article, the company can generate substantial returns.

Simon Property Group Financial Performance

Simon Property Group has continued to generate strong financial results.

Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

The company earned $1.37 billion in revenue for the most recent quarter up by the mid-to-high single digits YoY. Expenses went up as well, but less than the increase in the company's revenue. As a result, the company managed to generate $560 million in net income. The largest negative impact for the company being able to grow net income was interest expenses.

The company's interest expenditures rose by almost 20% as central banks around the world rise interest rates making debt, especially short-term commercial mortgages, more expense. This will continue to be a risk for the company. The company's net income continues to support its almost 6% dividend rate, but it has a higher valuation.

Simon Property Group Property Overview

The company's business is centered in U.S. malls and premium outlets with some incredibly well-known centers.

Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

The company's largest market is Florida, which makes up almost 20% of its NOI. The company's top 3 markets, Florida, California, and Texas combined make up more than 40% of its NOI. The company has a modest international presence, which we'd like to see it expand as a source of diversification, but we expect it to stay smaller for now.

The real value we see in the company is its premium properties which have bucked the general downturn of malls as people still look for face-to-face interaction, shopping etc. This includes properties such as the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania and the Stanford Shopping Center, which continue to command local premiums.

Simon Property Group Assets

Simon Property Group continues to have an impressive portfolio of assets but there's also a substantial level of property debt.

Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

The company's properties are valued at $21.6 billion post depreciation. On top of that, the company has ~$1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and rent it hasn't yet received. Past all that, the company has roughly $8 billion in investments in other groups. The company has become an investor in some of its tenants to maintain its business and rents.

However, the company also has massive liabilities. It is concerning that there is almost $25 billion in debt versus $21.6 billion in post-depreciation properties. That shows the company doesn't have much money it can raise by selling off appreciated properties etc. like many other REITs.

Simon Property Group Investments

The company is continuing to invest heavily in its business.

Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

Versus the company's $40 billion market capitalization, it's planning to spend $700 million cash with the total investment coming in at a 7% rate of return. The company's FY 2023-2024 spending share is expected to be $365 million in cash, or at less than 1%. Perhaps interestingly, the majority of this spending will be for redevelopments by the company.

That's an indication that it's needing to modify its business to accommodate changing markets.

Our View

Simon Property Group's strongest strength is its shift into premium property. The company owns some of the most premium malls in the country, however, it's also expanding rapidly into mixed use developments. Mixed use developments have been shown to have much more staying power thanks to the advantage of having a clientele that doesn't need to commute.

The company had a tough time as a result of COVID-19 and the resulting impact on foot traffic. The company invested in customers going bankrupt, seeking to maintain anchor status and the continued rent that those companies were helping to pay even if large debt loads made the companies themselves not profitable.

The company has a strong dividend yield of almost 6% that we see as secure. The company has a substantial amount of property level debt that stops it from taking advantage of appreciation, but besides that cash flow remains strong. We expect it to continue steady growth and shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is a shift in habits. Malls have already suffered greatly, especially lower tier outlet malls, with the shift to online spending. Simon Property Group has numerous premium malls and is focused on redeveloping them, but it still suffered from COVID-19 for example. The company's business will always face existential threats.

Conclusion

Simon Property Group has an impressive and distributed portfolio of assets. The company has been punished by changing tastes in the market, but it's worked around that. Investing in anchor tenants going bankrupt was a brilliant decision to help the company survive along with its continued use and investment in mixed used developments.

The company offers a strong dividend of almost 6%, a dividend yield that it can comfortably afford. We expect that dividend yield to continue growing. The company's valuation is higher, but it offers reliability and growth for that valuation. Overall, that helps to make the company a valuable investment.