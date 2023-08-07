Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: Seeking The Optimal Entry

Aug. 07, 2023 3:00 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)SOFIW2 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi's Q2 2023 signifies strong growth with record Tech Platform and Financial Services results.
  • Robust results indicated record Personal and increased Home loan originations.
  • SoFi's growth trajectory is supported by adept deposit management, strategic cross-selling, and a focus on innovation and modernization.
  • Its progressive outlook is supported by its focus on profitability in Q4, driven by lending income, efficiency, and product innovation.
  • I decided to exit my position, nearly doubling my money, booking all the profits, but looking to reenter in the price range of $7-$8.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

In a stellar quarter, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) demonstrated a solid YoY revenue surge, driven by record Personal and Home Loans. SoFi is setting the stage for sustained growth and innovation at the intersection of these domains.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
3.68K Followers
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:06 PM
Premium
Comments (2.75K)
Sounds like your just a trader and not an investor. I would suggest taking a long position in one account, and trade it in another account. I don’t want you missing out on a good opportunity if the price never reaches $8 again.
d
dean3084
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (933)
@Natturner1966 EXACTLY SPOT ON!!!!!!!
