AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Someone should tell United Rentals (NYSE:URI) we're on the verge of a manufacturing recession.

This equipment rental giant clearly didn't get the memo.

Apparently, neither did its customers.

Since I wrote an article titled United Rentals: Between Dividend Growth Brilliance And Recession Fears in May, the stock has risen 35%. URI shares are now almost 90% above their 52-week lows.

On top of a stellar stock price performance, United Rentals crushed its 2Q23 earnings, allowing it to hike its full-year guidance.

Everything seems to be going well, and URI still isn't even close to being overvalued.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and assess the risk/reward in light of ongoing economic challenges that seem to have missed URI.

So, let's get to it!

2Q23 & The Bigger Picture

Usually, I start articles by discussing certain economic developments - especially when it comes to cyclical investments like this equipment rental giant with a market cap of $32 billion.

However, in this case, I'm diving right in, as we can use the company's comments to discuss the bigger picture. After all, the fact that the company has a 17% market share in one of the most fragmented industries on earth means it tends to have a pretty good idea of what's going on in the areas it serves.

United Rentals

In its second quarter, the company grew its revenue by 28.2% to $3.55 billion. It beat analyst estimates by $100 million.

The company also beat adjusted EPS estimates, as it reported $9.88 in EPS, which is $0.94 higher than expected.

This revenue growth rate includes the acquisition of Ahern, which was bought for $2.0 billion in cash in 4Q22.

United Rentals also saw a 29% increase in adjusted EBITDA to a record $1.7 billion, resulting in solid margin expansion.

United Rentals

Additionally, the company's return on invested capital reached a new high of 13.4%.

Furthermore, United Rentals CEO Matthey Flannery noted a 21% growth rate in rental revenues with strong demand across various sectors and regions.

Fleet productivity also increased by 2.1%.

United Rentals

Speaking of operating improvements, the company also managed to improve efficiency, as confirmed by a decline in SG&A as a percentage of sales. SG&A declined 180 basis points year-on-year, reaching a second-quarter record low of 10.6% of total revenue.

Another benefit from a strong construction market is used equipment prices.

United Rentals achieved a record $382 million in proceeds from used equipment sales in the second quarter. The company also made improvements to its supply chain and diversified its channel mix as planned.

These actions allowed the company to refresh its fleet by retiring older assets in a highly favorable environment.

Note that the opposite can also occur, where prolonged periods of weakening demand cause equipment productivity to drop and replacement purchases to occur against subdued used-equipment prices.

However, for now, the business environment remains strong.

This is what the company said with regard to demand in various sectors and regions (emphasis added):

Key vertical saw broad-based growth, led by industrial manufacturing, metals and minerals, and power. Non-res construction was also up double-digits. Within this, our customers kicked-off new projects across the board, including numerous CV plants and semiconductor plants, solar power facilities, infrastructure projects and for the Buffalo Bill fans out there, a new stadium. Geographically, we saw growth in all of our regions, on both the reported and pro forma basis. And our specialty business delivered another excellent quarter with rental revenue up 17% year-on-year organically and double-digit gains across all major categories. Within specialty, we opened 19 new locations in the second quarter and are on-track for the 40 cold starts this year.

Bear in mind that these highly favorable developments are happening during a nine-month contraction streak in the leading ISM Manufacturing Index, which even saw a steep decline in factory employment in July.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, Wells Fargo makes the case that a recession is likely, despite market bets that a soft landing is the most likely scenario.

Today, all three major tools still signal a recession within the next year. Despite the odds of a soft landing rising amid resilient economic data, the framework aligns with our base case expectation for a mild recession in early 2024. - Wells Fargo

As we can see below, leading indicators (including the aforementioned ISM index) point to elevated recession chances. The yield curve remains extremely inverted.

Wells Fargo

Having said that, United Rentals is a construction-focused company.

Construction demand remains hot.

The Inflation Reduction Act has caused manufacturing spending to explode, boosting nonresidential construction spending to more than $1 trillion. Even residential construction is rebounding again, boosted by the fact that people aren't selling their homes due to elevated rates.

Wells Fargo

This is reflected in the company's guidance.

Outlook & Shareholder Returns

Thanks to strong tailwinds, total full-year revenue expectations were revised to a range of $14-$14.3 billion, implying a substantial increase at the midpoint and a projected growth rate of around 21.5%.

United Rentals

Used sales guidance saw a significant increase as well, reaching $1.45 billion, driven by better-than-expected pricing and strong retail demand.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised by $100 million at the midpoint, now ranging from $6.75-$6.9 billion.

The company also narrowed its gross CapEx range by $50 million to accommodate the aforementioned increased used sales expectations, indicating a net CapEx between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion.

Furthermore, free cash flow guidance was increased by $175 million at the midpoint. FCF is now projected to be between $2.3 and $2.5 billion.

This growth in free cash flow is expected to support significant distributions to investors, amounting to over $1.4 billion or more than $20 per share.

$20 per share translates to a distribution yield of 4.3%.

Using analysts' estimates, we see that United Rentals is expected to consistently grow its free cash flow, potentially reaching $2.9 billion in 2025. That would indicate an FCF yield close to 9%.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

Thanks to a leverage ratio of less than 2.0x EBITDA, URI remains in a great spot to engage in major M&A and distribute cash to shareholders.

This reminds me of something I said in my prior URI article. URI is now so strong that it is building an increasing competitive advantage over its peers - free cash flow plays a major role in this case.

When I think of URI, I think of the Monopoly game. There are other stocks where this applies to as well. Basically, players that get ahead early in the game tend to win. I don't have scientific data to back it up, but I think it's a reasonable thesis. The moment players get ahead, they can build houses and hotels, increasing the odds of making even more money. At some point, it's game over as companies benefit from an increasing advantage over competitors.

United Rentals currently yields 0.6%. The company initiated its dividend in January of this year.

The company has bought back 27% of its shares over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

This has added to its long-term outperformance, beating the S&P 500 and its industrial peers (XLI) by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

In other words, URI was able to grow aggressively through M&A and organic growth. It maintained a healthy balance sheet, bought back stock, and beat the market on a total return basis.

It almost doesn't get more impressive than that.

Valuation

URI is trading at 6.4x NTM EBITDA, which is a fair valuation. Analysts seem to agree, as URI is trading roughly 2% above its consensus price target of $459.

Data by YCharts

While I believe that URI will continue to be a long-term compounder with the potential to beat the market by a wide margin, I wouldn't buy at these prices.

URI shares are more than 80% above their 52-week lows, boosted by strong construction spending. A lot of this has been priced in.

If economic growth (ex-construction) does not improve soon, we could see some cracks in construction spending as well.

Hence, after the strong surge since my prior article, I move my rating to hold. This is a mid-term rating based on the current risk/reward.

I will upgrade my rating to buy if the stock drops 15% to 20% and/or if economic growth shows signs of a sustainable bottom.

Takeaway

United Rentals has defied recession fears and economic challenges with an impressive performance in 2Q23.

The company's revenue growth, adjusted EPS, and return on invested capital reached new highs, while its efficient operations and strong construction demand contributed to remarkable results.

Despite leading indicators signaling a possible recession, URI's construction focus and the Inflation Reduction Act's impact on spending have provided robust tailwinds.

The company's revised full-year guidance and increased free cash flow indicate significant returns for investors.

However, with the stock trading at a fair valuation and significant gains already realized, I would recommend holding off on new investments for now.