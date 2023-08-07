Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Tower Corporation (AMT) Management Presents at KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum (Transcript)

Aug. 07, 2023 2:38 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum August 7, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Ed Knapp - SVP, Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brandon Nispel

All right. Good morning, everybody. My name is Brandon Nispel, I cover Communications Service for KeyBanc. This presentation is 25 minute fireside chat. With us today we have American Tower CTO, Ed Knapp. Ed, thanks for being here.

Ed Knapp

Thanks, Brandon. It's great to be here.

Brandon Nispel

Maybe just start what's your background and role at American Tower? It's so unique to have a CTO at a tower company.

Ed Knapp

Yes, I've been with the business 6 years now. I came from a long generation of wireless businesses. So I was formally at Qualcomm, working on infrastructure there in a silicon level. But when I had the opportunity to join American Tower, the business was looking at new growth areas and innovation. And the job really took on new meaning for me because it broadened my perspective on the wireless business. So we looked at things in power and energy space in one area that I work on now. A lot of optical areas where we can interconnect towers and data centers.

Wireless, in general, right, so everything from satellites to in building systems, to let's call it, even other parts of the wide area network that I'm involved with. And then the other part is, is really data center, right. So we've done a lot of work recently. We obviously acquired CoreSite, about a year and a half ago, but the edge data center business is part of what I've come to, let's say, verticalize these areas in the business, and then talk about them with our executive team and the management team looking at how our regions around the world, we'll be able to take advantage of

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
