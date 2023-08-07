Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Full Spectrum Income Investing Makes Sense Right Now

Aug. 07, 2023 3:48 PM ETAAIC, AAIC.PB, AAIC.PC, AAIN, AGNC, AGNCL, AGNCM, AGNCN, AGNCO, AGNCP, AIC, DMO, JBBB, OBDC1 Comment
ADS Analytics profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the allocation approach we call full-spectrum income investing which casts a wide net across many types of income securities.
  • This is in contrast to many investors staying within predominantly one type of security, such as CEFs.
  • Full-spectrum income investing gives investors an ability to better tailor their portfolios to the developing market environment and takes advantage of a wider opportunity set.
  • We discuss these advantages and highlight a number of securities.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Light dispersion illustration.

setixela/iStock via Getty Images

With so many different types of income securities out there, it's easy for investors to lean to only one or two types - those they know best. However, this can result in portfolios that carry higher than expected volatility and that

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
9.51K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCL, JBBB, DMO, OBDC, AAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

FD1001 profile picture
FD1001
Today, 4:06 PM
Comments (452)
Well, I have been hearing about higher income for years. Eventually, it will get better, but the past isn't as nice. In 5 years YYY made a total of less than 7% while SPY made 72+%.
https://schrts.co/hazAFBDC

Months ago, at the beginning of 2023, many CEFs guys said: this is the year, finally it will get better. Not really. For year-to date, YYY made 9.2% but SPY doubled it to 18.7%
https://schrts.co/yhMriFgN

All numbers include distributions,
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.