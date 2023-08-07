Is There A Path Ahead For Higher Equity Levels?

tatyana_tomsickova/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the state of the broader equity market and whether or not a path forward exists for the major indices (US) to move higher. As we move deeper into the second half of the year, investors continue to enjoy fairly consistent gains in the stock market. All three major indices are up strongly for the year, with the NASDAQ blowing away the competition:

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

On the surface it would be very easy at this juncture to suggest a correction may be imminent. While I tend to shy away from making bold market direction calls (since they are almost impossible to do), I am always one for some caution. I see an opportunity to lock-in some gains here and move to the sidelines a bit to protect my portfolio from an upcoming swing.

But I have been generally cautious over the past few months and stocks have continued to roar higher. In the interim I have reached my maximum cash allocation of 30% and was tempted to increase it on this backdrop. But I have been reluctant to do so because, perhaps surprisingly, there is a case that can be made for US stocks to keep pushing higher. While it may be hard to do, this momentum is well founded to a degree and there are attributes I can point to that suggest the rally is not over.

I will examine some of these points in this review, and use them as a basis for why I am going to remain 70% invested and provide support for why momentum traders may want to ride this momentum a little further.

US Economy Remains A Relative Bright Spot

To begin I will take a look at the macroeconomic performance of the US against other developed nations. While we certainly have our share of problems here at home, there is a positive story overall to tell. For instance, over the past few years, the US has been pushing ahead quite well in terms of growth. While not at the level of some emerging market countries, the growth has been steady and easily outshines the rest of the G7:

Relative GDP Growth (OECD)

This is a positive for a whole host of reasons.

One, it shows the US economy is relatively healthy. Sure, there are underlying problems as there always are, but it compares very favorably to the rest of the world. Two, this reality is likely to encourage current investors to stay invested and is also likely to bring in buyers from around the world. Global investors have options and if they see the US out-performing in such an important category it is likely to entice them. Three, this is further justification for why predictions of a recession keep getting pushed out. This has been the case for almost two years and remains the story today. If the US avoids a recession in the second half of the year - which is the likely scenario now - then equities have a path higher.

Consumer Sentiment Rising Sharply

The next topic to discuss is consumer sentiment. This has been a drag on the outlook for both the market and the economy for a while, but has recently risen very sharply in the short term on the news of declining inflation and a resilient jobs market. While the level is still low compared to pre-Covid numbers, it is a marked improvement from where it has stood over the past year and a half:

Consumer Sentiment (University of Michigan)

What I see here is that US consumer sentiment has risen to the highest since October 2021 - that is a positive takeaway. While some may view this as a contrarian indicator - and I have the urge to do that myself - the fact that it is not at euphoric levels gives me some confidence there is more room to run.

Consumer sentiment can often diverge with the forward direction of equities, but I generally would take that bet when sentiment is abnormally high. As we look back to prior years, that isn't the case at the current level. That is supportive for both consumer spending, economic growth, and, by extension, domestic equities.

Large-Caps Are Leading The Way

A third tailwind for equities (at least large-cap US stocks) is that earning's results have been surprising to the upside. That is what can really drive stock market performance - are the underlying companies making more money (or more money than expected).

As we move through Q2 results, we see both earnings and revenue surprises have been positive. While just over half of companies reporting so far have beaten revenue estimates, the number beating earnings estimates is at 72%:

Earnings Results (S&P 500) (FactSet)

While much of the rise this year has been due to premium expansion on the P/E side of the equation, we can still take comfort in knowing that US firms are performing quite well. They have navigated a difficult environment, just like they have many times before. This is no guarantee corporate strength will continue going forward, but it does support current valuations to a degree.

Weaker Dollar Drives Higher Overseas Revenue Figures (And Profits)

Looking deeper into the macro-environment one should consider the impact of the value of the dollar. This is something I discussed a week ago, bringing attention to the fact that the US dollar has been on the decline over the past few months. This is a bit of a quandary, considering this is occurring at the same time the Fed is raising interest rates. Normally, such a move would be bullish for the dollar, but the dollar has been dropping instead. This has pushed up forward earnings estimates for large-cap US corporates because the revenue and profits they earn overseas (in foreign currencies) become more valuable as the dollar declines:

Dollar vs. Earnings (S&P 500) (Bloomberg)

The reason for this disconnect resides with forward expectations. While the Fed has been hiking short-term rates consistently over the past year, speculation has risen that the Fed will halt this course of action soon - perhaps even by the next meeting. This means the dollar could continue to fall as rate cuts become the forecast for the future, rather than more hikes.

These are holes to this thesis of course. The dollar has already declined over 10% from its peak in September, so falling further may be a tough call to make if the Fed ends up being more hawkish than expected. If anything, that could cause a bit of a rally if the downside move was too far, too fast. But it is also true that if trader begin to price in dovish policy over the next 6, 12, or 18 months, than the USD is likely to fall. Such a decline should help companies that sell goods overseas as those revenue streams become more valuable once they are converted into dollars.

When I talk about the relevance here I want to emphasize this is primarily geared towards large-cap companies that do a lot of business in foreign countries. That may not apply to small caps and it certainly doesn't apply to all sectors equally. Remember the S&P 500 is what I am referring to when I say "US stocks". But that is a highly concentrated index that is made up of global Tech players predominantly, and those companies do generate a lot of overseas revenue. By contrast, sectors such as Real Estate and Health Care earn roughly 20% of their revenues from abroad - so they won't get much of a boost from a weaker dollar.

My point is to keep this is mind when evaluating your own portfolio and what you plan to buy. A weaker dollar may or may not be a positive influence depending on the stocks or sectors you hold.

The Momentum Favors It

I will turn next to look at the moves retail investors have been making. This is another factor that could support the bulls who look to follow the momentum. As equities rose in Q2, so too did investor interest. Inflows into equity ETFs rose handsomely on a Quarter-over-Quarter basis compared to Q1:

ETF Inflows (Stocks and Bonds) (Fidelity)

This is another development that needs to be met with caution and is dependent on each individual's investment strategy and outlook. What I mean is, this could be a flashing contrarian signal. As investors move swiftly in one direction, that could mean the time is ripe to take the opposite bet. But it could very well mean that the bull rally has legs. If this confidence continues, higher highs are the likely conclusion.

As history shows us, moving against the grain can be fortuitous. But the above graphic also illustrates that investor sentiment can remain bullish (as measured by inflows) for quite a long time. So if you are a momentum trader, the wind is clearly at your back. That suggests more gains are very possible.

Inflation Also Becoming A Tailwind

No investment discussion in this day and age would be complete without mentioning inflation. As the world re-opened (or started to) in the latter stages of 2020 post-Covid, inflation has run wild and been the one constant investors and consumers have had to deal with. Through 2022, this was a major headwind for stocks and households alike. Globally, buyers felt the pain, and this was a major detriment for investor sentiment.

Fast forward to today and inflation, while still persistent, is starting to represent a tailwind because it has come down in a big way. While it may exceed the Fed's 2% target, investors are welcoming the steady decline they have witnessed in major headline inflation figures. While the story is not consistent across the globe, here at home we have seen inflation metrics come down in the short term quite distinctively:

PCE Figures (Yahoo Finance)

The conclusion I draw here is this is starting to represent a good outlook for stocks. We see large-cap stocks do especially well when there is modest levels of inflation. Deflation is not a good sign, and rapid inflation can cause a lot of pain as we know from 2022. Slowing, but still positive inflation can pump the brakes at the Fed while still providing a foundational backdrop for rising prices that boost corporate bottom lines. What this suggests is that inflation - which has been the thorn for most of the last year and a half - is starting to become a metric that investors can view positively.

Bottom line

The consecutive rises in the major indices has me concerned, but perhaps I shouldn't be. Markets can ride the bull for a long time and there are signs to suggest more gains are possible. While there are plenty of reasons to be a bear and/or cautious at the moment, this review focused on what could send stocks to higher highs. These are not wishful thinking attributes, but straightforward and fact-based considerations that readers should weigh carefully. While I would not propose getting too risk-on at this juncture, there is definitely a case to be made for staying the course and possibly adding to positions. Nobody can time the perfect bottom to buy and if one is sitting on the sidelines with an itch to pull the trigger, there are signs to point to a bull case in the second half of 2023.