Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BTZ: This CEF Remains Attractively Valued

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust provides diversified exposure to fixed-income securities with a multi-sector approach.
  • BTZ remains attractively valued despite a bit of a narrowing discount, but distribution coverage has worsened.
  • The fund utilizes derivatives with its highly flexible investment strategy, which could potentially provide for capital gains to fund the payout.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) provides fixed-income exposure to investors. With its multi-sector approach and flexibility, an investor is getting a diversified basket of many different types of debt

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
12.12K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mcrmgf
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (1.11K)
very good fund well explained by author. its competing with other BlackRock funds. right now, holding lots of bcat. basically, the closed end sector has shown no confidence that short rates will come down while long rates go up. We should look how ibond rates fell dramatically. Bottom line things change fast, and we usually react late. the author has done excellent explanation of how btz had a premium now near 10pct discount.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.